Lizzo Breaks Down in Tears After Attacks by Racist Trolls

by at .

First and foremost, Lizzo is known and beloved for her spectacular musical talents.

But Lizzo's sharing of body-positive messages have been inspiring her fans (and drawing new fans) for years.

Unfortunately, we live in a world full of vicious monsters, who have been bombarding her with body-shaming and racist messages.

Many of these are in the form of public comments. It's gotten so bad that Lizzo is in tears, and social media giants are stepping in.

Lizzo speaks on Instagram Live

Lizzo may be recognized for her strength and charisma.

But even the strongest voices can crack when overwhelmed by unspeakable vitriol.

This has brought Lizzo to tears on camera, as you can see in the heartbreaking video that we have included.

Lizzo at 2019 AMAs

On Sunday, Lizzo took to Instagram Live to discuss the mounting negativity that trolls have thrown at her.

She and Cardi B released a new song, "Rumors," which seems to have drawn the attention of these hateful morons.

The result has been fat-shaming, racism, and more ... and discussing it saw tears streaming down Lizzo's cheeks.

Lizzo cries on Instagram Live

Lizzo has put a lot of work into positivity and sharing it with others.

At times, however, she feels an intense and hateful backlash that outweighs the love that comes back to her.

Most of the time, she can brush it off (though she shouldn't have to), but right now, Lizzo is feeling especially vulnerable.

Lizzo Promotes Self-Love

Lizzo has been hard at work, and she admits that this can wear her down and make her more sensitive to racist, body-shaming morons than usual.

She suggests that people who hate her could just, you know, not engage with her or what she makes.

Unfortunately, she says that the opposite seems to happen -- people actively seek her out in order to attack her over social media.

Lizzo speaks through tears on Instagram Live

It doesn't make sense, but cruetly rarely does. Lizzo is still spreading positivity on Twitter, however.

"Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bulls--t detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards," she remarks.

"If u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u," Lisso tweeted. "If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This s--t's hard."

Lizzo tweet about loving yourself in a world that hates you

Watching Lizzo cry is, to be frank, heartbreaking.

This is not easy to witness, and not only because she is such a profoundly strong person.

It's also difficult because this isn't a tearful apology designed to gain sympathy.

Lizzo glows again on IG

Lizzo did nothing wrong.

The hate that is aimed at her is not just undeserved, but totally unprompted.

These beasts simply hate her for existing.

Lizzo Showers

Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, and other celebrities have of course spoken up in her defense.

Racism, body-shaming, and other small-minded hatefulness has no place in a civilized society.

It is also at least somewhat unwelcome on Facebook.

Lizzo glows on Instagram (body positive video still)

TMZ reports that Facebook saw the avalanche of spite aimed at Lizzo and is taking action.

The social media behemoth often seems to do more harm than good, but are currently working on scrubbing racist and body-shaming comments aimed at her.

FB will continue to review and remove comments. In some cases, the platform is deleting entire accounts because the violations of site guidelines are so egregious.

Show Comments
Star:
Lizzo
Related Videos:
Lizzo Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Lizzo

Lizzo Photos

Lizzo Stretches for the Camera
Lizzo Promotes Self-Love
Lizzo Showers

Lizzo Videos

Lizzo Breaks Down in Tears After Attacks by Racist Trolls
Lizzo Breaks Down in Tears After Attacks by Racist Trolls
Lizzo Shares Jaw-Dropping Pic, Powerful Message of Self Love
Lizzo Shares Jaw-Dropping Pic, Powerful Message of Self Love
Diddy SLAMMED for Body-Shaming Lizzo After She Begins to Twerk
Diddy SLAMMED for Body-Shaming Lizzo After She Begins to Twerk