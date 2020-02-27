Little People, Big World Trailer: Into the Unknown

Plans change.

These are just two words. This is just one simple saying.

But it also represents the theme of new Little People, Big World episodes, which will premiere on March 31 on TLC and which are teased in emotional detail via the official trailer featured on this page.

It opens with an extensive look back.

We're taken through a history lessons of the Roloffs; from Amy and Matt getting married to Tori and Zach exchanging vows to the latter couple welcoming their first child and talking about having a second.

We also witness Amy and Matt's divorce back in 2016.

Overall, there are good times and there are bad times.

There are ups and there are downs.

And then there are the significant changes that this family has been through since we last saw them on the air.

For Amy, this means getting close to boyfriend Chris Marek.

How close? As loyal Roloff fans know by now, Amy is engaged to Marek, although the proposal may have taken place after filming on the new season had concluded.

For Matt, this means getting close to girlfriend Caryn Chandler, a former farm employee whose presence on the program will be ramped up in 2020.

“My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn,” Matt says in this promo about Caryn, who tells him in a later scene: “I’m here for the long haul.”

Both Amy and Matt (and Caryn) talk openly, too, about their unusual living arrangements -- but all also seem committed to making everything work as smoothly as possible.

For the sake of family.

“Right now, Matt and I are doing the best we can when it comes to family things,” says Amy.

“It’s not easy, but I know both Matt and I are determined to make it work well post-divorce because this is family.”

On this topic, Chandler agrees.

“I think we’re all trying to overcome whatever stuff we have because we’re going to be together,” she says. “It’s always going to probably be a little bit awkward no matter what we do, but it’s getting better and we just roll with the punches.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, we also get to see Amy and Matt negotiating over how the latter wants to buy the former out of the farm.

It's an emotional conversation. The tears from Amy end up flowing... hard.

As for where she'll go once she does sell to her ex-husband?

“Everything has changed on the farm,” says Amy. “Family that I thought would be forever is different now. The future is unknown.”

Indeed, changes are on the way, folks.

Check out this extended preview now to get an idea of exactly what we mean.