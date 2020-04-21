Little People, Big World Preps Fans for Chris Marek's Proposal: Watch!

Break out the tissues, Little People, Big World fans.

And also the champagne.

On the April 21, 2020 episode of this TLC reality show, Chris Marek will take Amy Roloff out to dinner.

It will be a special dinner for two reasons...

FIRST, it will be in celebration of the couple's three-year dating anniversary.

SECOND, Marek will propose during the meal!!!!!!

The actual proposal, of course, took place back in September and was confirmed shortly afterward by both Chris and Amy on social media.

But you can see how it plays out and you can see all the talk that proceded this major question-popping in the sneak peek we've posted to this page.

At first, Amy and Chris simply chat about the former's new home in this clip.

Roloff actually tells her boyfriend at one point that it wasn't ideal to have him serve as her Realtor during the process because Chris therefore came at things from a professional point of view...

... as opposed to a personal and supportive one.

Then, there's some awkward silence.

What? Amy asks.

What? Chris responds, smiling.

Is she on to him? Does she know what's coming? It's hard to say.

But it's clear that something is going on here beyond real estate talk and typical dinner small talk.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told People Magazine early last fall of the engagement, adding to the publication:

“I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

As for how Marek felt during this scene, as he was preparing to pop the most important question he could think of?

“I was very nervous!" he said previously, explaining of the ring he presented to Amy: "It had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted."

Amy and Chris had planned to get married this year, but the couple is going to save its money and plan way ahead.

Look for them to walk down the aisle at some point in 2021.

Until then, you can also look for plenty of updates about her relationship and her future wedding -- such as whether Matt Roloff will be invited -- in the weeks and months ahead.

Check out this romantic Little People, Big World clip now!