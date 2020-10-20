Little People, Big World: Might Matt and Amy Get Married... Together?

Remember on this past season of Little People, Big World?

When Caryn Chandler opnely scoffed over the notion of being invited to Amy Roloff and Chris Marek's wedding?

Well, Chandler may need to get used to this idea -- because she may be getting married at the same time, at the same place!

On this week's new episodes of the TLC favorite, Matt Roloff and his girlfriend sit down with the former's parents... and things get awkward.

As Matt talks about "moving fast and furious" to build a new house on the farm, now that Amy has sold most of the property to him his mom and dad cut right to the romantic chase.

"Now, what's the deal?" mother Peggy asks, with father Ron chimes in as follows:

"You're building a house for whom?"

Matt is very much put on the spot while he tries to explain he wants a place for the grandkids to be able to grow up, prompting his dad to cut in and be rather blunt:

"Are you guys gonna get married? What's the deal here? What's the house for?"

Roloff then turns to Chandler for assistance, but the former farm manager turns the question back on her boyfriiend, playfully asking: "You're building it, you tell me [what the house is for]."

Matt's dad then keeps hammering away at the topic:

"How can you have a home without a wife?" he asks, before the Roloff Farms founder responds, "Well, that may happen," in regard to marrying Chandler.

We all assume a proposal is coming at some point soon from Matt to Caryn.

And yet... none of us could have predicted what Matt's father would then offer up.

"Well, I think it would be perfect if Amy and Chris and you guys got married the same day, same place," he tells his son. "Have a double wedding. It's just like the modern family! You guys could set the pace for the modern family."

HA! Can you imagine, guys?

While Chandler jokes she will "put a pin" in that idea for the moment, Peggy whispers to her, "Don't do that."

Matt and Caryn have been dating for over three years and they get along relatively well with Amy and Chris, which is impressive because Amy has accused Matt of cheating on her with Chandler.

Amy and Marek, of course, got engaged just over a year ago.

Most fans of this series are awaiting the day when Matt and Caryn will announce they've done the same.

"As far as getting married, you know, people ask me," Chandler once said on a Little People, Big World episode.

"My friends, my girlfriends say, 'Oh, what's the future?' And I always just say, 'You know, we're just not thinking about that right now.'"

Maybe not.

But Matt's parents are, and they've got quite the hilarious idea of how the wedding should go down!

Check out this awkward clip now.

And then tune in to Little People, Big World at 8/7c on Tuesday nights on TLC.