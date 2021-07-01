Lisa Rinna Flips Out About Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick: He's 37 With 3 Kids!!

We all knew that Lisa Rinna's obvious discomfort with Scott Disick boning her teenage daughter would come up.

This season of RHOBH was filmed last year, right around when Amelia Hamlin and the father of three were first "linked" in the news.

Lisa confesses to her castmates that she is uneasy about the extreme age gap.

Her castmates have very different thoughts. Some are sympathetic. Others are laughing out loud.

On Wednesday, June 30, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed Lisa Rinna open up to Erika Jayne.

After their car ride conversation about Erika's divorce, Lisa brought up her daughter.

Lisa mentioned 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, "who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick."

"And I was like, 'Okay, come on, right? Like, come on,'" Lisa expressed.

Erika admitted to having "glanced over" some articles on the subject.

Lisa reminded viewers and Erika alike that Amelia had previously insisted that the two of them were "just friends."

"And then, I guess, a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," Lisa shared.

Knowing that the footage would not air for many months, she confirmed that it was not smply a platonic friendship.

Lisa expressed that it was a real "what the f--k moment" for her as a mother.

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!" Lisa correctly pointed out.

Additionally, she did not know Scott personally, only from reality television and his association with the Kardashians.

When Erika admitted to being "a little nervous," Lisa replied that she was "a lot nervous" about the pairing.

"There's nothing you can do. And the more you push, the bigger deal [it becomes]," Erika sagely advised Lisa.

She asked "Does [your husband] Harry [Hamlin] agree with that?"

Lisa answered: "Yeah, he does. You know, Harry was with Ursula [Andress] when she was 44 and he was 28."

Lisa characterized her 69-year-old husband's take as "more calm" while she was, well, less so.

She did note a silver lining to the confessional camera: "Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it's now a new headline."

She added: "No one's talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I'm like, 'Good.' This gives her another label to deal with."

Lisa expressed with wishful thought that perhaps Amelia's geriatric relationship was merely a "phase."

She added that she doesn't really "want to bring attention to it."

That is very good advise, as Erika noted -- pushing for a breakup would only cement the relationship. It's the nature of things.

Later in the episode, Lisa brought up the relationship with other castmates, using humor to mask her discomfort.

Kathy Hilton joked that Lisa should do "a little curtsy" to Scott and call him "Lord," given that this is how he styles himself.

Kylie was much more assertive: ""He's too damn old and he's got three kids! That is not a good match."

In confessionals, the ladies were asked how they would respond to daughters dating much, much older men.

"I was the daughter that was dating older men all my life," Erika explained.

Kyle put her foot down, saying: "I just wouldn't allow it."

Garcelle declared: "Hello no."

Sutton went overboard: "I would lock her up in the house and take away her cell phone and spank her."

We're sure that Sutton was merely making a joke in poor taste, and was not sincerely suggesting domestic violence or false imprisonment.

Kathy commented: "From someone that knows a little something about having daughters in the public eye, it could be worse, you know?"

Garcelle could not resist teasing Lisa, warning her: "You might be a grandmother of three."

A horrified Lisa Rinna replied: "No!"