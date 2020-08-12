Denise Richards Makes Lisa Rinna Cry: You're a HORRIBLE Friend!

Even though no one believes Denise Richards' story, her friend Lisa Rinna is furious over it.

In this RHOBH clip, Denise and Lisa have a heart to heart about that troubling moment.

This sneak peek for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shows Lisa confront Denise about using her to deflect.

"Here's the thing that was not OK for me last night," she begins. "What you said about Brandi towards us…"

Denise then confidently interjects: "Is true."

In case you need a refresher, this is about how Denise came back to dinner, 24 hours after hearing Brandi's story of their affair.

Denise, continuing to insist that there was no affair, claimed that Brandi is a compulsive liar about her sex life.

She then implied that Brandi had claimed to her that she had hooked up with Lisa.

"That's not cool," Lisa continues, without outright calling her friend a liar.

"When you said it was somebody at the table," she continues, "that's not fair."

Lisa explains: "You don't need to tit-for-tat it."

"You've tit-for-tat a little bit with me," Lisa complains.

"Don't do it anymore," Lisa warns her longtime friend. "Don't do it. I’m gonna ask--"

However, this is when she is interrupted yet again.

"Lisa, stop attacking me!" Denise then demands.

She insists that: "I had your back."

"I defended you with Kyle at my house," Denise recalls, "when she kept telling you to f--k off and f--k you."

"If everyone, for the last 20 dinners, kept coming at you," Denise tells Lisa.

She continues: "I would as your friend step-- say, 'Stop! Guys, let's...'"

"That's where I feel like you have not been a friend to me," Denise accuses.

"I was really just trying to clear the air last night," Lisa sais.

She then admits: "And I did it in a f--king terrible way."

Lisa seems to feel guilty for her role in how the Brandi statements came to light, though it was Teddi who shared them.

"That's where I’m like, what the f--k?" Denise expresses.

She then asks Lisa: "How would you f--king feel? Is that a friend?"

"And I’ve never experienced this with you," Denise affirms, "and I’ve known you a long time."

"You know, if you're mad at me, I respect that," Lisa assures Denise.

"I am not mad. I am hurt," Denise corrects her. "That’s it."

She continues, explaining: "I’m not mad at you. I am very hurt."

“I don’t want to hurt you, Denise,” Lisa admits.

At this point, her eyes well up with tears and she is beginning to cry.

“I don’t want to hurt you," Lisa emphasizes. "I don’t hurt you. I don’t.”

“Then please stop,” Denise replies.

Lisa becomes even more upset, tearing up further.

“Oh, f--k," Lisa expresses, likely over how emotional she has become.

Now, Kyle and others have already explained why they do not believe Denise's deflection for a single moment.

But some wonder if she singled out Lisa as some sort of passive aggressive punishment towards her friend.

Others think that Denise was desperate, and was throwing everything that she could out there in the hopes that something would stick.