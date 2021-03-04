Lil Nas X EXPOSES Tekashi 6ix9ine Sliding Into His DMs: This You???

Whether you know him as Tekashi69 or as 6ix9ine, the rapper is an infamous creep, a snitch, and more.

It turns out that he also enjoys making homophobic jokes aimed at famous gay rappers.

When he aimed at Lil Nas X, however, he made a massive miscalculation.

Lil Nas X retaliated by exposing Tekashi69's "friendly" DMs for all to see.

"This you?" is one of the ultimate clapbacks on social media these days.

Lil Nas X had the receipts, so those are the two words that he tweeted.

At the same time, he posted his own TikTok video, which short, simple, and illuminating.

Tekashi69, also known as 6ix9ine, decided to take a cheap shot at the openly gay Lil Nas X.

Under an article about China mandating anal COVID-19 tests for foreign travelers, he made a homophobic joke.

"Lil Nas X has entered the chat," he wrote, alongside a skull emoji.

The implication, of course, is that Lil Nas X would be eager for a clinical anal swab at a Chinese airport because he's gay.

(This is the same misconception that makes some straight men insecure about prostate exams. And pegging)

That is of course a homophobic joke, reducing Lil Nas X and by extension all gay men into a punchline.

Mr. Six-ix-Nine-ine, as one presumes that his name is pronounced, screwed up.

As a man who exudes relentless clown energy, he should have known that when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite.

In this case, Lil Nas X was ready and willing to expose what the infamous snitch had sent to him in DMs.

"Yo," the infamous marked man wrote in Lil Nas X's DMs back in October.

Unless Lil Nas X has since done some serious deleting, that DM never received a reply.

Then, Tekashi69 wrote in February: "Gonna be in ya city soon what you doin' lol."

Now, that's not the same thing as explicitly asking for a hookup or sending someone your nudes.

However, combined with the emojis, that particular DM has a strong vibe of the infamous "you up?" messages that people send when they're horny.

Add to that the fact that "I'll be in town soon" is often a thinly veiled overture for sex among gay and bi men, and ... getting people's attention.

Obviously, we cannot say with certainty what 6ix9ine may have meant by his DMs.

We do know that Lil Nas X (along with everyone else) clearly interpreted them as flirtatious if not a proposition.

(He also appears to have had the good taste to straight-up not respond)

Now, as enjoyable as this is, it's important to remember that people should not be outed against their will.

That doesn't just mean closeted gay men. It can mean closeted bi men or straight-identifying men who nonetheless sleep with other men.

This can be dangerous and life-changing in a homophobic world.

That said, there are examples when it's perfectly okay, such as when a closeted politician passes anti-gay legislation. They deserve to be outed.

Did Tekashi69, or 6ix9ine, or Daniel Hernandez (his real name) deserve to be allegedly outed by the "Old Town Road" singer? I can't say.

The real lesson to learn from all of this is to not make homophobic jokes at all, but especially not about people who have your DMs.