Leah Messer Shares Shocking Update on Daughter Ali's Health Issues

If you're a longtime Teen Mom 2 fan, then you know that Leah Messer has been through an awful lot during her years in the spotlight.

But despite Leah's struggles with addiction, her abusive childhood, and her messy divorces, the greatest struggles she's faced have had to do with her 12-year-old daughter Ali.

Ali suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy, and sadly, hers is a condition that usually gets worse with age.

TM2 fans have been watching Ali grow up since infancy, and a shared desire to see the 12-year-old triumph over adversity is about the only thing the entire community shares in common.

For a long time, Leah's updates on Ali's health were less than encouraging.

She was diagnosed with a condition known as Titin muscular dystrophy when she was just two years old, and the rare illness is still poorly understood by the medical community.

But Leah and her daughters have not given up hope, and now, it seems that their patience and tenacity might soon be rewarded.

Leah was asked for the latest news on her daughter's condition during filming for a segment of the Teen Mom 2 reunion show that's set to air tonight.

“I have so much good news about this,” Leah informed hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa in a clip first obtained by In Touch.

“I just partnered with a non-profit organization and sent her muscle biopsy from 2012 to OSU, Ohio State University …”

At that point, Leah got choked up and struggled to continue, noting that it had been a "long 12 years" of fighting this battle alongside her daughter.

“Had I stopped looking for a diagnosis, I would never be to this point where 12 years into it, we’re finding a cure and research — and don’t tell me f—king science isn’t real,” Leah said as she fought back tears.

“Cause that’s my daughter’s livelihood.”

Obviously, Leah got a little topical there and addressed vaccine skeptics without explicitly mentioning the issue.

Still, her comments serve as a powerful reminder that public health issues affect everyone.

From there, Dr. Drew excitedly mentioned the one of the many reasons to be optimistic about Ali's future.

He brought up an emotional scene from this past season of TM2 in which Ali's doctor informed Leah that these days, many titin patients are living well into their seventies.

That's tremendous news, considering that when Ali was diagnosed, Leah was informed that most patients don't make it to their late-twenties.

“In spite of the treatment, her prognosis changed markedly,” Drew said during the reunion.

“I got so excited when I saw that, she could live a normal lifespan with this thing, it’s just she’ll have to deal with it, maybe. But that’s a huge deal.”

Obviously, Ali's fight is far from over, but sometimes, a little hope can be enough to power a family through the most difficult of times.

Our thoughts go out to Leah, Ali, and the entire clan as they continue to press onward.