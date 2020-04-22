Leah Messer: I'll Never Regret My Abortion!

If you're a Teen Mom 2 fan, then by now you've probably heard the reports about Leah Messer's controviersial memoir.

The book won't be released until May 5, but it's already making tabloid headlines thanks to the many bombshell revelations contained within its pages.

One of the most scandalous excerpts released ahead of publication details Leah's decision to get an abortion upon learning that she was pregnant with Jeremy Calvert's baby.

Leah and Jeremy went on to get married and have a child together, but at the time of the procedure, Leah says she was so upset she became suicidal.

These day, however, she has no regrets, and she hopes she can serve as a role model to other women who might feel conflicted about reproductive decisions they've made in the past.

"I don't regret any decision that I've made because it has made me the person that I am today," Leah tells Entertainment Tonight in a new interview.

"Had I been who I am today, maybe I wouldn't have made that decision. I don't choose to dwell in that period of my life," she adds.

"Where I didn't own my story. Where I didn't own my truth. Where I felt unworthy of love."

Leah initially claimed that she suffered a miscarriage, and she has a message for any fans who may have "felt disappointed" that they'd been misled.

"That's the last thing I would want anyone to feel that supports me and my journey," she tells ET.

Leah also addresses her struggles with addiction in the book, revealing that there are times she was so high on prescription painkillers that she did not realize she was on camera.

"I look back at that footage, and I draw blanks," she says of the episodes shot during that time period.

"I draw blanks to the period of my life, because it doesn't seem like that was... it doesn't even... I look at it and I'm like, was that really me? Was I really nodding off?" she adds.

"Like, was I really under that much medication? It didn't even dawn on me until I was finally like, I don't even want to live anymore. I'm not worth, like, my life is not worth living. And then it was like, my management and MTV stepped in."

At the urging of her MTV bosses, Leah checked into rehab, and she's now been sober for nearly five years.

Leah says she's happier and healthier than ever these days, and she's finally reached the point where she's in a good place with both of her baby daddies:

"I've definitely learned, as far as codependent relationships, being OK with just me," she says.

"And loving myself. And being alone. You know, that's OK. And being that role model for my girls," Leah adds.

"I always said if there's one thing, I wanted to give my kids the life I didn't have. And I'm doing that."

It may have been a rocky road, but it sounds like Leah is currently in the midst of a very happy ending.

Her memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith, hits stores May 5.