Larissa Lima to 90 Day Fiance Fans: Okay, NOW I'll Talk About My Kids!

Larissa Lima is a 90 Day Fiance superstar, one of the most polarizing figures in the franchise's history.

Many of her fans cheered when it was announced that Larissa can stay in the United States.

But her critics mom-shamed her for being so far away from her children.

Larissa is now speaking about her kids -- a sensitive subject that she rarely touches upon in public.

Larissa Lima has posted a lengthy and informative video to her YouTube channel, where she comments on a question on many fans' lips.

"'How many kids do you have?' is the one million dollar question that I always get," Larissa says with a smile.

The answer, of course, is two -- but it's complicated.

Larissa's son, Arry, lives with his aunt in Brazil.

Luane, her daughter, lives with Larissa's own parents.

Neither child was in her custody when she and Colt began their ill-fated online romance, though her critics love to accuse her of "abandoning" them.

"My family, my father and my mother, they take care of Luane,” Larissa shares with her viewers.

“I help my daughter," she confirms. "Every time that I have extra money … I send it to her."

Most of us who have followed Larissa closely knew this -- but not everyone has followed her closely.

"And I want to now have the responsibility to be able to pay for her school," Larissa reveals.

"But," she explains, "my father always says 'Larissa, you don't need to send money, everything is okay.'"

Larissa's father always encourages her to "take care of immigration."

Larissa, who spoke of her brothers and of herself (reminding fans that she is 34), plans more videos.

She promises to speak more about her children.

But for fans with long memories, there is already more to know about Arry and Luane.

"We lived together for [two] years and had a son," Larissa recalled of Arry's father when she spoke in 2018, adding: "The relationship did not [work] out."

"We had a very bad [break] up,” she acknowledged that November.

“Once the father was not paying child support and my family were not talking to me," Larissa said, "I found myself, financially and emotionally unable to take care of my son."

"I spent all my savings and I tried everything to find a job," Larissa said of her struggle as Arry's mom.

"But in Brazil, as everyone knows, life can be very hard sometimes," she stated.

"For this reason, I decided to let his aunt adopt him," Larissa shared.

"She was always there for me and she loved him very much," Larissa explained in November 2018.

"This decision still breaks my heart today" she expressed, "and it is a very delicate matter to me."

And that is why she has spoken so little of her kids -- it's just painful.

"My father is a retired military man and he and his wife are great-grandparents," Larissa said of Luane's life.

"They have a lot of time for her, I talk to them every day on WhatsApp and I plan to bring her to live with us,” she told fans years ago.

“I wanted to try my life here with Colt [Johnson] first, I want to move to a ‘biggie house’ and make sure the relationship will work … I also want to open my business," Larissa noted.

Obviously, her marriage to Colt did not work out -- and fans are grateful that Larissa wisely did not bring Luane into that toxic environment.

These days, Larissa is working on establishing her own financial security -- which includes her YouTube channel, her Twitch channel, and a whole lot more.

Countless fans are eager to hear more about Larissa's family, her life, and her plans.