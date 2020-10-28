Larissa Lima Reignites Feud with Evelin Villegas: You're a Poor Cuck!

In early October of 2019, Larissa Lima and Evelin Villegas went to war over Corey Rathgeber.

Now, that feud has been reignited, and neither of the 90 Day Fiance alums are pulling any punches.

As the meme says, the girls are fightinggggg.

See, way back in the autumn of 2019, Corey Rathgeber posed for a single selfie with Larissa Lima.

The two of them met and went on what was essentially a platonic date.

Corey has met other 90 Day Fiance stars, as you can see in the photo below.

But his "date night" with Larissa in Vegas made Evelin furious.

The two may have been on something of a break at the time ... but Evelin did not relish the idea of a single castmate encroaching on her turf.

Why was Corey in the US and not necessarily still with Evelin at the time?

Basically, he had just filmed the Tell All special and was reeling after producers showed him things that he had never before seen.

He and Evelin did eventually get back together, but Evelin and Larissa had traded so many barbs that no fences were mended.

Clearly, there is still no love lost between the two stars.

So, this week, Larissa posted a series of Instagram Stories in which she railed against Evelin.

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates preserved over 5 minutes of video, and we have included a solid chunk of it in this article.

Larissa essentially explains, to fans, to trolls, and to Evelin that she never boned Corey.

She says that Corey wanted her to fly to see him, but she insisted that if he wanted to see her, he would have to make the trip.

Larissa emphasizes that she made sure that Corey was single, noted that she was single, and again emphasized that nothing happened when they met.

Additionally, Larissa suggested that Evelin should not be going after women her man met when they weren't together.

Larissa notes that she herself does not harass women Eric saw when they were apart, because if she has an issue, she'll take it up with Eric.

When John Yates posted the photo to Instagram, Evelin was one of those to respond.

First, I should note that -- as is often but not always the case -- I am in total agreement with John all this.

It's a shame to see Larissa and Evelin, both of whom have gotten extremely unfair villain edits from the show, at each other's throats.

Now, let's look at Evelin's comment.

"OMG! Michael Jackson is talking from the dead!" Evelin's sarcastic comment begins.

"I'm gonna listen to this video and record my reactions," she teases.

Evelin explains that she plans to do so "because I have a feeling it'll be good."

Notice the other comments, by the way? By julovesjules?

That is Julissa, the woman whom Colt dated after Jess and allegedly asked for the ring measurements of.

It's said that even Debbie approved of her. So naturally, it is reported, he cheated on her. Of course. Anyway, Julissa is firmly team Larissa.

"Why is that bitch Evelin STILL talking about me?" Larissa openly asked in response.

She wrote: "No matter how much I have ignored her, she continues to act butt hurt."

"Evelin, sweetheart," Larissa continued, "why don’t you talk to the producers to create a fake storyline? Throw in some truth."

“Leave out your blah relationship, bullying, and ‘boring to the point of tears’ OnlyFans," Larissa demanded.

She asserted: "You are not better than me because I did CamSoda. You are not above me in any way."

Larissa concluded: "What you are better at, however, is being boring as hell."

Larissa also addressed why she believes that Evelin despises her.

She wrote that Evelin made $500 in a season (perhaps she meant per episode) and that she is more famous.

Evelin saw this and responded in her own Instagram Stories:

Evelin's reply was mocking Larissa's claims about how little she made in her season.

She also suggests that Larissa stop trying to use her for attention, given that she is no longer on the show.

Honestly, we think that both of these women would be better served making peace. Feuding may be good for headlines, but imagine what a powerhouse they could be as friends.