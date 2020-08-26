Larissa Lima Preps for Boob Job in 90 Day Fiance Sneak Peek, Says Kylie Jenner Inspired Her

As we have seen on 90 Day Fiance, Larissa Lima wants plastic surgery -- a boob job and a nose job.

A new video shows part of her journey, and she is also opening up about the famous body that inspires her.

In the sneak peek clip that Larissa has shared for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Boyfriend Eric Nichols starts it off, explaining how he was "skeptical" at first about her desire to undergo breast augmentation surgery.

After all, he recognizes that Larissa is a total hottie just the way that she is. Plus, she wants him to loan him the cash to pay for it.

They meet with the plastic surgeon, who echoes Eric's concerns that Larissa is planning on getting her breasts way too large.

For some reason, she seems fixated on the idea of looking like a "blow up doll."

That's curious, as it wasn't so long ago that she was making very different statements during her marriage to Colt.

Anyway, Larissa wants some tig ol' biddies, and she would like for them to look "fake."

It's her body and she can do what she likes, but many people are scratching their heads at her preference.

Most people seeking cosmetic surgery are hoping to look as natural as possible.

The surgeon does talk her down from her initial plans to "go big or go home" ... a little.

Double D implants are a big deal, especially on someone with such a slender frame.

Larissa also wants her nose "fixed," and her surgeon seems to agree with her assessment that her (very cute) nose is somehow a "flaw."

I'm Team Eric on that one but, again, it's Larissa's flesh prison to decorate as she chooses.

The surgeon then goes over the risks -- what is needed for recovery, how implants can become displaced, scar tissue can build up, persistent bleeding can occur.

Any time that you go under general anasthesia, you are risking your life. It always helps to know the risks before a cosmetic procedure.

"The BIGGIE day is almost here!" Larissa teases on Instagram. "Find out on next Sunday's episode of 90 Days HEA."

"Most people can understand or imagine how it can be a challenge to be so exposed to an audience of big eyes," she writes.

Larissa explains: "It can leave a person somewhat insecure about her looks."

"There are lingerie and bikini brands that send me clothes to model and post," Larissa shares.

Heartbreakingly, she admits: "And I never felt I could do the brands justice with what I had pre-surgery."

This is not the first time that we have worried that Larissa has a skewed self-image that does not reflect reality. Body dysmorphia is real.

"Despite getting offers for implants from several surgical centers," Larissa announces, "I decided to go for the best."

She writes: "@smithplasticsurgery and his entire staff were so wonderful in how they treated me."

"It was explained to me what the pros and cons were, the possible dangers, and I was never pushed to do something I did not want," she shares.

"After my first surgery with @smithplasticsurgery," Larissa notes, "it was no surprise that I went back to him."

She shares that she was a return customer "for my abdominoplasty, liposuction, and fat transfer."

She gushes: "He is a brilliant surgeon."

"My inspirations are Kylie Jenner and the pin-up girls of the 1950s," Larissa shares.

"I have always wanted that hourglass figure for myself," she admits.

Larissa notes: "You might remember the controversy of my posts regarding my corset and tight lacing training."

"That was a while ago," Larissa emphasizes, "and that is not something I recommend to anyone"

"A woman wanting to change her body does not need to aspire to look like Kylie Jenner or be a fan of Marilyn Monroe," she affirms.

Larissa advises: "There are so many tricks you can do to accentuate your curves."

"Sometimes losing weight and just picking the right bra will do it," Larissa suggests.

"Maybe it is not big boobs you want," she notes.

Larissa adds: "Perhaps you want to go smaller than what you have, or just get a lift."

"We are all unique in what makes us feel good," Larissa acknowledges.

She emphasizes: "What works for one, may not work for the other."

Larissa's post concludes: "We can improve ourselves in different ways, or not, and love our bodies."