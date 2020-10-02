Larissa Lima: I Caught Colt Cheating on Me By Tracking His Phone!!

Even though Colt Johnson faced off against Jess and Larissa at Part 1 of the Tell All, he's not out of the hotseat yet.

In Part 2, he gets confronted about cheating ... and Larissa reveals how she knows that he lied to her.

Okay, so we all know that Colt cheated on Larissa and Jess.

We first reported on Colt's cheating way back in 2018.

That December, he was exposed exchanging nudes with multiple side pieces -- claiming to them that his marriage to Larissa was fake for TV.

However, in this sneak peek clip of Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Tell All special, Colt denies cheating.

Now, it's possible that he's playing word games, trying to limit the definition of "cheating" to physical in-person penetrative sex.

Don't find this out the hard way: if you're sending your dick pics to random ladies and getting their nudes in return without your spouse's okay, you are cheating. Period.

Shaun Robinson, who cannot possibly be getting paid enough to host this, asks Colt if he cheated on Larissa during their seven-month marriage.

“I never cheated on Larissa," he bizarrely claims.

"At worst," Colt insists, "I had an emotional affair with Vanessa, and I’m sorry I did that."

“But unfortunately, while I was married to Larissa, near the end of it, it was terrible," Colt states without taking any of the blame for himself.

He adds: "It was literally the worst time of my entire life."

Continuing to blame Larissa for his decision to cheat, Colt says: "And Vanessa was the only person there who even talked to me and just be there as a friend."

"I took that," Colt confesses in what sounds almost like a prepared statement, "and I think I was developing feelings for her.”

Vanessa then weighs in, saying: “We were both in bad marriages, and we just talked about it. "That’s mostly what we talked about.”

Of course, this is what Larissa wades into the conversation.

“Liar. Liar. You crocodile girl," Larissa yells into the camera.

"She was not a saint," she accuses. "She knew exactly what she was doing.”

Definitely stealing you crocodile girl for ... whenever I get to have in-person conversations with friends again. 2021?

“Larissa, honestly, I married you. I loved you," Colt claims.

He adds: I never wanted to cheat on you or hurt you." Then ... why did he decide to do those things?

Meanwhile, Debbie is shushing Larissa.

Colt insists: “I’m sorry that our marriage failed, OK?"

"What do you want me to do?" he asks. "Like, I did the best I could.”

In most monogamous marriages, our advice would be to not share photos of your penis with others, not sit back and awkwardly watch as your wife and mother grow to hate each other. Act like a person.

“I’m gonna tell something that nobody knows,” Larissa announces to Shaun.

“While we were married," she reveals, "I put a GPS [tracker] in his phone."

"And he start to lie to me," Larissa shares, "like, ‘Oh, I’m in the meeting.’ He wasn’t in the meeting."

"He was in the place named ‘Rise’ or something," Larissa explains. "So he was in the Bank of America."

"He was walking around," she continues. "He start to lie to me.”

Larissa then reveals that, on January 10 of 2019, “I found a text from someone on his phone, that I truly believe was Vanessa, saying, ‘I’m done. I’m tired [of] waiting.'" Wow.