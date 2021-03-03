Larissa Lima Finally Tells All About "Date From Hell" With Corey Rathgeber!

A year and a half ago, Larissa Lima met up with another 90 Day Fiance star and snapped a selfie.

That simple snap ignited a social media war and a vicious feud that lasted over a year.

Now, Larissa is finally sharing with the world what really happened surrounding those events.

Why did she go on what she now calls a "date from hell" with Corey Rathgeber?

The ones who put Corey and Larissa in touch were David and Annie.

Larissa doesn't name them in her lengthy video, which you can (and should) watch on her YouTube channel.

But when she refers to fellow cast members in Arizona ... that's David and Annie, who live in Scottsdale.

When Corey visited them, the two suggested that Larissa fly down to meet him.

Larissa was adamant about not flying to Arizona, a particularly dangerous state for someone with uncertain legal status at the time.

Fortunately, Larissa is more secure in her residency now, and promises to expand upon her immigration journey at a later date.

Larissa shares that before that infamous debacle in October of 2019, she had only had contact with Corey once.

That was him reaching out to her after Evelin was inundated with outrageous and often racially motivated hate.

Corey wanted advice for Evelin on how to deal with a barrage of hatred, and who would know better than Larissa?

Larissa adds that she is truly not a clout-chaser, even if that sounds odd from a reality star.

She doesn't seek to befriend other 90 Day Fiance stars who are in the spotlight.

In fact, she explains that she rarely follows other stars -- or, at least, that she is selective about doing so.

Larissa then recalls how she was contacted and set up with Corey Rathgeber, on the grounds that they would be "a good match."

This was right on the heels of Larissa having broken up with Eric Nichols in the very late summer of 2020 -- one of many breakups.

And according to Larissa, Corey claimed to her that he and Evelin Villegas had broken up, calling her a jealous "ex."

Keep in mind that, for context, this would have been just weeks after the Tell All was filmed for Corey and Evelin's season of The Other Way.

Corey spent some time in the US without Evelin, and their relationship status was very much in question.

In fact, the two seemed to unfollow each other (possibly even blocking each other) on Instagram ... so Corey's alleged claims were very believable.

"He is single, I was single," Larissa recalls believing at the time when Corey showed up in Las Vegas, where she lived at the time.

In hindsight, though, she emphasizes that she "regrets" becoming involved in Corey's "web of lies."

She never wanted to tell this story on YouTube, but explained that the situation got "so out of control."

By the time that Larissa and Corey met, she already had her suspicions.

She felt that something about this was "too good to be true," and was unsure of whether to go meet him.

They did end up spending an evening together as friends, and Larissa was determined for it to stay that way.

Larissa did not want to be caught up in a potential lover's triangle with Corey and Evelin.

The two did snap one infamous photo to "remember the night," and Larissa says that Corey was okay with sharing the pic.

"I feel this couple should leave me alone," Larissa expresses. "I needed to have my voice heard."

Larissa is likely posting this video to clarify things because Corey and Evelin recently appeared on Love Games on Discovery Plus.

There, Corey emphasized that he didn't want to talk about it, but "nothing happened" and they just met up in Vegas.

Meanwhile, Evelin expressed having felt betrayed to wake up to see all of that ... expressing "I hope she frickin'e xplodes with all that Botox she has." That's not nice.