Lara Trump: We're Gonna Win This Election No Matter What It Takes!

As President Trump runs out of options in his legal battle to seize the vote in certain battleground states, his seemingly doomed campaign has begun to fade from the headlines.

But that doesn't mean he's giving up entirely.

As we've discussed previously, the president and his legal team seem to be pursuing several options simultaneously, but they're entering long-shot territory with most of their strategies.

At first, the plan with the best chance of succeeding seemed to be challenging the election results in court.

The problem there, of course, is that Trump has no legal grounds on which to do so, and his lawsuits keep getting laughed out of court.

That leaves a much more unlikely -- and much more controversial -- path to the presidency for Trump.

Basically, he can subvert the will of the people by pressuring state legislators to appoint Trump electors in districts where Joe Biden won the popular vote.

It would essentially amount to throwing out the results of the election and issuing a death blow to American democracy.

So perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the Trump team seems to have every intention of pursuing it.

The president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, appeared on Fox News this week to assure voters that her family is still pursuing every strategy in order to seize this election -- even the totally unscrupulous, possibly criminal ones.

"Last time I checked the people were still in charge of the United States of America and there are about 74 million people out there who do not feel like the result of this election that's been presented is accurate," Lara said.

"And I think it's very hard for people to rationalize that a guy like Joe Biden who could barely scrape together 12 people to go to a campaign event for him, even a couple of weeks ago, suddenly somehow got around 80 million votes," she continued.

"Donald Trump gained 10 million votes from 2016, we all were out working across the country hard, you saw that tens of thousands of people would come to Trump events and then like 12 to 20 people showing up to a Joe Biden event."

What Lara failed to mention, of course, is that Biden's rallies were sparsely attended because the former vice president was following proper protocol in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 -- which is why his entire family didn't wind up catching the disease.

As far as the vote totals -- yes, a very large number of people voted for President Trump.

But more of them voted for Joe Biden.

We need to get Lara a crash course on how elections work before she makes any more TV appearances!

The wife of Eric Trump has been one of the faces of Donald's long-shot fight for the White House, and it's only because she really wants to see her father-in-law installed for a second term.

Lara is reportedly planning a run for a North Carolina Senate seat in 2022.

If that doesn't pan out, she'll likely continue her broadcasting career on the long-rumored Trump News Network.

This has been your daily reminder that no matter what happens with the election, no one in the Trump family will suffer any consequences of any kind.