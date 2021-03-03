Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfie Shocks Fans: Stop Trying to Change Your Race!

Kylie Jenner has shown us quite a few different looks over the years.

She's kept her audience of 200 million Instagram followers guessing via a slew of new wardrobe choices, hair colors, and even physiques.

(Some of these might be attributable to plastic surgery, but the new "Thicker Kylie" that's attracting so much attention these days seems to be all-natural.)

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are used to seeing Kim and company tinker with their appearances, and for the most part, they've accepted that these women will never age, and will continue to try out new faces.

But apparently, many of them feel that Kylie has simply gone too far with her latest look.

The offending video seems to have been shot by Kylie herself and consists of nothing more than a 2-second loop in which she closes in on her face and then zooms back out.

It's the kind of content that the Kylie and her sisters share every day.

But this post attracted more attention than most, due to Kylie's complexion.

Many fans have observed that she looks darker than usual, and several remarked that she changed her skin tone to an offensive degree.

“I thought she got hacked. LMAO. [She looks] like a whole different person,” one commenter wrote.

“Oh, no, she’s Arab again,” a second person added.

“Looking Arab with the makeup, [not going to lie],” a third chimed in.

“This woman changes race like she changes her underwear,” a fourth echoed.

“You completely changed skin color," remarked yet another user.

Kylie has yet to respond to the criticism, which sadly, is not surprising.

As other users pointed out, this is far from the first time that members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been accused of racial insensitivity.

Generally, they avoid responding in the hope that the controversy will go away.

Perhaps this strategy is a result of the 2017 incident in which Kim dressed like Aaliyah for Halloween.

“I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone, but I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I admire,” Kim tweeted at the time, according to In Touch.

“We don’t see color in my home. It’s all love and respect.”

Kim's response didn't sit well with some critics, several of whom accused her of cultural appropriation.

“Why aren’t people talking about how Kim Kardashian said ‘we don’t see color in my household’ in her apology?!? Did that go unnoticed??” one person tweeted.

“Kim Kardashian owed NO apology for the costume. But sis, this statement? You should see color. Your hubby and kids are black — and it’s OK."

Clearly, Kim and Kylie are both under the mistaken impression that they're permitted to do whatever they want on social media, regardless of how their behavior might be offensive to others.

They should probably both be thanking their followers for reminding them that that's not the case and for calling them out when they're in the wrong.