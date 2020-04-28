Kylie Jenner Twerks In a Bikini, Gives Quarantined Nation Something to Believe In

We don't need to tell you that our nation is facing one of the toughest challenges in modern history.

In times like these, heroes emerge, and while we certainly don't want to understate the contributions of the frontline workers who are facing this challenge head on, we think it's pretty obvious that Kylie Jenner has just established herself as the greatest hero in American history.

We kid, obviously.

But in all seriousness, the single mom deserves major props for the quality of the content she's been cranking out during this pandemic.

Wine mom jokes about drinking herself to sleep? Kylie's on top of it.

Flaunting her insane curves in see-through attire that just barely fits the definition of "clothing"? Oh, you better believe Kylie's on top of it.

Annihilating body-shamers who talk trash in her comments section?

Yep, Kylie's getting get so good at that that she's practically elevated to an artform.

Needless to say, Kylie is delivering the goods on a daily basis, and her 170 million followers are clearly appreciative of her efforts.

But just when we think the content coming out of Calabasas just can't get any better, the world's youngest self-made billionaire goes and raises the bar again.

In order to fully appreciate her latest TikTok video, you'll need a little backstory:

Several weeks ago, Kylie boasted about her twerking skills.

"Honestly, people don't know this about me, though, but it moves!" Kylie said of her curvaceous backside.

Now, bragging about your twerking skills in a context where you know you won't be asked to prove anything is like when some old dude talks about what a beast he was on the football field in high school.

But we don't have to take Kylie's word for it any longer.

With the help of her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie proved that she can shake it with the best of them this week.

Kylie and Stassie were supposed to be offering up their twist on the "Savage" challenge, set to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion's latest single.

But the situation quickly spiraled out of control, and it eventually reached the point where Kylie tossed the choreography out the window and started furiously twerking in extreme close-up.

Now, as always, the haters are gonna hate.

Some say Kylie's decision to take the dance in her own direction is evidence of her lack of rhythm.

Others say she's too close to the camera to really prove anything, and thus, her twerking skills remain in doubt.

We suspect these people would find cause for complaint if they were gazing upon the Grand Canyon or the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

Sometimes, you just need to relax, forget about the fact that you haven't left the house in six weeks, and appreciate a thing of beauty.

Or a thing of booty, as the case may be.