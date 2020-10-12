Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Go In For a Kiss In Racy TikTok Clip

We've said it before, and we'll say it again -- Kylie Jenner's quarantine content is the only thing that makes 2020 tolerable.

For months now, Kylie has been cavorting in various forms of undress for the enjoyment of her 70 bajillion social media followers.

It could be a form of patriotic service to her country, or it might just be a way for her to deal with the boredom of living in a locked down world.

Either way, we're grateful.

Of course, when it started, none of us had any idea this thing would drag on for months, and even partial nudity can get boring on a long enough timeline.

But when it comes to strategic skin-baring and self-promotion, no one can top the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Over the summer, Kylie twerked in a bikini and spent countless hours showing off her swimwear collection in poolside poses.

These days, she's moved the show indoors, but her autumnal posts are no less racy.

In her latest TikTok video, Kylie and a group of friends lip-sync Nicki Minaj's verse in the 2010 Young Money hit "Bedrock."

The clip starts off with Kylie making a hilariously half-assed effort at mouthing the words "Okay, I get it, let me think, I guess it's my turn."

But to be fair, she probably knows no one is watching the video for her fake-rapping skills.

From there, we switch to a bunch of randos who also seem uncertain of the lyrics, but it's worth noting that the song came out when they were like 12.

Finally we arrive at the main attraction, with a scene featuring Kylie and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Stassie, as you probably know, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent months.

She was partially aided by luck, as her time in the spotlight has coincided with the cancelation of the other Stassi, and the termination of Jordyn Woods from her longtime role as Kylie's bestie.

But Stassie K. also knows how to seize the moment and attract attention when the opportunity presents itself.

Take, for example, the scene at the end of this video where she and Kylie lean into one another, mouths parted, as though they're about to embrace in a kiss.

The camera cuts away at the climactic moment, much to the annoyance of Kylie's followers.

"Last scene got cut off real quick," one fan commented.

"Wait this is really iconic what," another added.

Of course it's iconic!

Folks, you're dealing with a true professional here.

Kylie has been taking advantage of the spotlight since she was in her teens.

She knows how to give the people what they want and leave them wanting more at the same time -- and for that, we thank her.