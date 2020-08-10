Kyle Richards: Here's How I KNOW Denise Richards is a Liar!

On last week's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards tried to deflect by spreading lies about Lisa Rinna.

Kyle Richards is explaining why she doesn't believe a word that came out of Denise's mouth.

"I swear to god, if I can't go to dinner with these girls and not talk about sex, I don't think I can go to dinner with them ever," Sutton Stracke comments.

In fact, she has thought of a way that she might have diffused the entire conversation.

"I should have just said, 'it was me,' to make it go away," Sutton remarks, before acknowledging that she might not be believed.

Speaking of things that are unlikely to be believed, Sutton adds of Denise's accusation: "It was a little ... off."

Sutton was not alone in not believing Denise's claim that Brandi had made these wild claims about every woman, or about Lisa.

And Kyle was less inclined to mince words about it.

"I looked around the table," Kyle describes, "and I was like ... let me do the math, here."

"She barely knows Teddi," she notes. "She doesn't know Sutton."

Ultimately, Kyle says that she narrowed it down to: "Lisa Rinna ... or me. Which is hilarious."

"And I was like, 'Just say it's none of our business,'" Kyle recalls.

"Or say that it's not true, believe who you want, who cares," her list of suggestions continues.

"Whatever," Kyle continues, clearly annoyed with how over the top Denise's deflection ended up being.

"But to say that," Kyle laments.

She recalls her internal reaction: "I was just like, 'that didn't happen.'"

"You just came up with that last night in your hotel room," Kyle accuses.

Sutton very graciously -- yet shadily -- suggests that maybe, just maybe, Denise is telling the truth.

Not about Brandi's alleged statements about boning every woman she's met, of course. No one believes Denise there.

But Sutton is willing to accept that it's possible that Denise never boned Brandi.

Kyle, like many fans, cannot get past the absurd degree to which Denise protested too much.

"She went in so hard with the 'I don't even know her, this is not true, it's not true, it's not true,'" Kyle points out.

We are then reminded that Denise claimed that she never said anything negative about anyone, a difficult claim to swallow.

"And then," Kyle continues, Denise "came back 24 hours later, and sits down."

She narrates "And said 'well, actually, she said that she slept with one of you guys at the table, too.'"

Teddi laughs at the absurdity of that.

Many Housewives have claimed to have known all along things that they clearly did not know at the time.

To her credit, Kyle said, to Denise's face, "I don't believe that she said that" right there at the time at that table.

"After 24 hours?!" Kyle continues. "Just say it's none of our business. Don't do that."

"It's just so obviously made up and invented on the spot," Kyle describes.

"Then," she expresses, "I didn't feel like we were dealing with anybody who wanted to be honest or speak the truth."

In other words, this is why Kyle believes Brandi.

Denise has hinted at her intentions to sue Brandi in order to silence her.

Not only was this way too little, way too late, but it's not exactly going to convince anyone that she's telling the truth.

This isn't Joanna Krupa's lawsuit, where she just had to drag in some exes to declare that her vagina smells nice.

Garcelle Beauvais said it best.

Denise does not owe anyone (aside from, perhaps, her husband and also Brandi) any explanations about her sex life.

But that doesn't mean that people aren't interested. When you're a public figure, you know that people will have questions.

Perhaps if Denise had done any of the things that her castmates have suggested, it would not have been a huge issue.

The tears, the "Bravo, Bravo, Bravo," and then this incredible (as in literally, not credible) claim about Lisa are not cutting it.

They look like the actions of a desperate woman who is trying to hide the truth. So even if Denise is telling the truth, she's making herself look like a liar.