Kyle Richards Claps Back at Jill Zarin Shade: My Marriage Isn't Cursed!

by at .

With all of the drama in Kyle Richards' life, some wonder how long her marriage can possibly last.

Jill Zarin worries that the "curse" will come for Kyle's marriage. Now, Kyle is responding.

Kyle Richards is Remotely on WWHL

In June, Jill Zarin commented about the marriage between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

"And Kyle and Mauricio, I worry," Jill told Us Weekly at the time.

"I think they are a really great couple," she confirmed, "but I know that Bobby."

Kyle Richards Likes What She is Hearing

"And I after a few years, I felt it," Jill said. "I felt shaky."

Jill specified: "Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky."

Speaking of Kyle's reign on RHOBH, Jill expressed: "And I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.”

Zarin, Jill

This week, Kyle joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Obviously, the interview was done remotely.

First up, she addressed one of her current castmates. Then, Andy brought up Jill's comments.

Garcelle Beauvais Feels Glazed Over

"Apparently Jill Zarin said she hopes you get off the Housewives," Andy said to Kyle.

He continued: "Before anything happens to your marriage with Mauricio."

Andy asked Kyle: "Did you hear that?"

Kyle Richards is Visibly Shocked

"I did hear that," Kyle confirmed to the Bravo host.

"No," she continued, "I just think that she was just coming from [a good place], you know."

Kylie continued: "because there is that, you know, supposed, you know, jinx with marriages and the Housewives."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Shop in Beverly Hills

"But we're going strong," Kyle said of her marriage to Mauricio.

She noted that the two of them have been "almost 25 years married."

Kyle concluded: "But thank you, Jill. I appreciate that." She thanked her because she understood that the concern was genuine.

Kyle Richards Seated Beside Sutton Stracke

The "curse" of reality television does not only apply to Real Housewives, but they certainly seem to bear the brunt of it.

Just look at a small sampling of Housewives who have gotten divorced while starring on these shows.

Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Gina Kirschenheiter are a handful of examples from Orange County alone.

Kyle Richards Faces the Challenge

If we look to New York, we're talking about Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Bethenny Frankel.

Realistically speaking, these divorces can be explained.

We're not going to tell you what to believe but ... this needn't be a curse, folks.

Kyle Richards Warns of Drama to Come

There are a number of factors at play, aside from the many motivations behind normal divorces.

Celebrity status and reality stardom afford people an outside view of their lives and marriages that few can see.

Additionally, becoming famous makes you busy -- from filming to promotional events to other business opportunities. Loved ones can grow apart.

Can Kyle Have Everything?

Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters: Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Porta, 12.

Kyle also has her daughter, 31-year-old Farrah, from her first marriage.

Having children obviously does not preclude a couple from getting divorced, but one daughter being twice the other's age indicates that their marriage has not stagnated.

Screaming at Dorit

In January of 2020, Kyle and Mauricio celebrated their 24th anniversary.

So no, Kyle was not kidding. They really are nearly a quarter of a century into their marriage.

It's funny, because Kyle doesn't look old enough to be married for 24 years to her second husband.

In reality, she is 51. We won't ask what her "secret" is, because we know it -- she's rich.

Show Comments
Star:
Kyle Richards
Tags:
Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Related Videos:
Kyle Richards Videos, Jill Zarin Videos, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards Photos

Kyle Richards is Remotely on WWHL
Kyle Richards is Visibly Shocked
Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards are Astonished
Kyle Richards Likes What She is Hearing
Kyle Richards Seated Beside Sutton Stracke
Kyle Richards Faces the Challenge

Kyle Richards Videos

Kyle Richards Claps Back at Jill Zarin Shade: My Marriage Isn't Cursed!
Kyle Richards Claps Back at Jill Zarin Shade: My Marriage Isn't Cursed!
Denise Richards SLAMS Kyle Richards: Will You Just SHUT UP?!
Denise Richards SLAMS Kyle Richards: Will You Just SHUT UP?!
Kyle Richards DRAGS Denise Richards: She's a Rookie and a Quitter!!
Kyle Richards DRAGS Denise Richards: She's a Rookie and a Quitter!!