Kyle Richards Claps Back at Jill Zarin Shade: My Marriage Isn't Cursed!

With all of the drama in Kyle Richards' life, some wonder how long her marriage can possibly last.

Jill Zarin worries that the "curse" will come for Kyle's marriage. Now, Kyle is responding.

In June, Jill Zarin commented about the marriage between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

"And Kyle and Mauricio, I worry," Jill told Us Weekly at the time.

"I think they are a really great couple," she confirmed, "but I know that Bobby."

"And I after a few years, I felt it," Jill said. "I felt shaky."

Jill specified: "Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky."

Speaking of Kyle's reign on RHOBH, Jill expressed: "And I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.”

This week, Kyle joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Obviously, the interview was done remotely.

First up, she addressed one of her current castmates. Then, Andy brought up Jill's comments.

"Apparently Jill Zarin said she hopes you get off the Housewives," Andy said to Kyle.

He continued: "Before anything happens to your marriage with Mauricio."

Andy asked Kyle: "Did you hear that?"

"I did hear that," Kyle confirmed to the Bravo host.

"No," she continued, "I just think that she was just coming from [a good place], you know."

Kylie continued: "because there is that, you know, supposed, you know, jinx with marriages and the Housewives."

"But we're going strong," Kyle said of her marriage to Mauricio.

She noted that the two of them have been "almost 25 years married."

Kyle concluded: "But thank you, Jill. I appreciate that." She thanked her because she understood that the concern was genuine.

The "curse" of reality television does not only apply to Real Housewives, but they certainly seem to bear the brunt of it.

Just look at a small sampling of Housewives who have gotten divorced while starring on these shows.

Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Gina Kirschenheiter are a handful of examples from Orange County alone.

If we look to New York, we're talking about Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Bethenny Frankel.

Realistically speaking, these divorces can be explained.

We're not going to tell you what to believe but ... this needn't be a curse, folks.

There are a number of factors at play, aside from the many motivations behind normal divorces.

Celebrity status and reality stardom afford people an outside view of their lives and marriages that few can see.

Additionally, becoming famous makes you busy -- from filming to promotional events to other business opportunities. Loved ones can grow apart.

Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters: Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Porta, 12.

Kyle also has her daughter, 31-year-old Farrah, from her first marriage.

Having children obviously does not preclude a couple from getting divorced, but one daughter being twice the other's age indicates that their marriage has not stagnated.

In January of 2020, Kyle and Mauricio celebrated their 24th anniversary.

So no, Kyle was not kidding. They really are nearly a quarter of a century into their marriage.

It's funny, because Kyle doesn't look old enough to be married for 24 years to her second husband.

In reality, she is 51. We won't ask what her "secret" is, because we know it -- she's rich.