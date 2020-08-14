Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp: We Outed Denise But We're NOT Biphobic!

The Housewives have given some amazing reactions to Brandi Glanville's salacious details about Denise.

But should Teddi have "outed" Denise at dinner? And are the reactions to Brandi's story biphobic?

"You’re both mothers," a very on point fan question for Watch What Happens Live begins.

"Why would you think it’s okay to out Denise, if it’s even true about her affair with Brandi," the question asks Kyle and Teddi, "if neither of you were there to witness it?"

"Denise’s kids already have enough to deal with," the question accurately shades, "having Charlie as their dad."

Teddi, whom most blame for bringing up Brandi's claims at that infamous dinner in Rome, answers first.

"You know, I don’t think I ever looked at it as ‘outing’ Denise," Teddi replies.

She explains: "I was trying to talk to her about things she said about us in the group."

Teddi recalls: "And she kept saying, ‘I don’t even talk to Brandi. I don’t even talk to Brandi.’"

"And then all of the women, including Denise, were like, ‘Just say it! Say it! Say it! Say it!’" Teddi describes.

She explains: "And that’s how it went down.”

“I don’t even talk to Denise at all," Teddi explains in terms of why she didn't bring it up to Denise one-on-one.

Be that as it may, it also wouldn't make sense to let that kind of drama play out off screen.

And Kyle basically says as much.

“It was brought up on-camera," Kyle argues in Teddi's defense -- and in her own.

"Once it’s on-camera, there’s nothing we can do about it," she notes.

Kyle puts it plainly: "It is out there.”

“There are a lot of upsides of reality television," Kyle affirms.

"Unfortunately," she expresses, "this is the downside."

"We did not bring Brandi back into this situation," Kyle insists. "Their friendship, whatever happened between them, is what brought Brandi back into this situation."

Fans have also been asking, and not unreasonably, if the response to Brandi's story about Denise has been biphobic.

Biphobia is infused with homophobia, but contains an bigoted undercurrent aimed specifically at bi people specifically for liking multiple genders.

As a result, bi folks sometimes face prejudice from both straight and gay communities.

"It has nothing to do with that," Kyle assures Andy Cohen and anyone watching.

"If you hear a married woman has an affair and you're on a reality show," she reasons, "it's gonna come up."

Again, Kyle states: "It's been said on camera."

"If it had never been told on camera it would not have come up, honestly," Kyle insists.

"But it's an affair," she points out, "regardless of if it's a man or a woman and you're on a reality show."

As she said, one of the downsides of reality stardom is so much being exposed to the world.

Teddi also wanted to clarify what she had meant with her on-camera statements.

"When I said at the first dinner, 'This is really bad,' it's not because it was a woman," she emphasizes.

Teddi explains: "It was because it was an affair that we were told on camera."

"And that's the part you hate having to talk about," Teddi adds, "but it was already out there."

Kyle emphasizes that she never wants people to "get hurt" by the show ... but sometimes, that's just how it goes down.

We will say that the ladies would have discussed the affair regardless of the partner's gender, but people should tread carefully when it comes to "outing" someone.