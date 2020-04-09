Kris Jenner Is Seriously Horny: I Can't Stop Thinking About Boning!

While Khloe is considering never dating again, her mom is all about her own love life ... possibly to excess.

Much to the public embarrassment of her daughters, Kris Jenner cannot stop thinking and talking about sex.

You know when you were in high school and a friend kept trying to draw attention to their hickey so that you'd ask about it?

Well, that is exactly Kris Jenner's energy in this Keeping Up With The Kardashians sneak peek clip.

"Do I have lipstick all over my face?” she asks Kendall and Khloe as she takes a seat with them at the table.

“We were just having a little make out session in the car,” Kris casually informs her tallest daughters.

Kris also had to ask if her top was on right, and then briefly tested the water, asking: “Is that too much?"

"It's just one of those days," she says mysteriously.

In other words, she's a very horny momager.

Khloe asks why Corey is not joining them, but it sounds like he is a little worn out.

"Corey had to go home and sleep," Kris brags, "because we were up all night."

She adds: “You know how that goes."

"I love our dynamic with our mom and I would not change it for the world," Khloe affirms to the confessional camera.

"But does my mom over share?" she asks rhetorically.

"I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo … just some things -- zip it," Khloe expresses.

Their food is then served.

At this point, Kris is brought a tiramisu, a coffee-flavored Italian dessert, on the house.

"I heard it was the dessert of lovers," Kris says to the man bringing it, to everyone's discomfort.

Honestly? Kendall's bulging eyes are deeply relatable at this point.

Most of us have given our moms this look -- to no avail -- at least once.

Both daughters are then forced to sit and watch Kris take bites of the dessert and then moan.

Clearly enjoying tormenting Khloe and Kendall, Kris then says: "I could rub this all over my body."

"Ew," Khloe very understandably remarks.

Like the rest of us, she asks: "Why would you want to?"

Instead of answering, Kris just nods suggestively and says "trust me."

In the confessional, she explains her state of mind. Her horny, horny state of mind.

"Women go through stages in life," Kris points out.

She continues: "and I’m going through one of those stages."

Kris details that she's in a place "where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend."

“And it’s a little unfair that I’m dating and having the time of my life," she laments, "when Khloe’s not."

Back in the restaurant, Kris advises Khloe: "You just got to get it in when you can."

There is then an acknowledgment that Khloe and Kris “couldn’t be more opposite right now" in this regard.

"You should taste this, guys," Kris urges her daughters, instantly ruining it by taunting: "This is like a sex dessert."

Kris then repeats the word "sex" loudly until she accidentally disturbs the restaurant. Oh, Kris.

Khloe's horror is both palpable and relatable, as is her inability to hush her mother before it is too late.

Kris does at least apologize.

Laughing, she confesses: "I cannot stop thinking about sex."