Kourtney Kardashian to Kris Jenner: Stop Pressuring Me to Get Back With Scott Disick!

It's been almost six years since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up.

And needless to say a lot has changed in that time:

When these two parted ways back in 2015, Barack Obama was president, the world had never heard of Covid-19, and Amelia Hamlin was in middle school.

Both parties have moved on, with Kourtney dating Travis Barker, and Scott becoming romantically attached to the aforementioned aspiring model, who was probably sitting in social studies class while he was breaking up with the mother of his three kids.

But when you have children with someone, you can never really cut ties with them.

And it seems that Kourtney has been learning the hard way that certain members of her family still see her ending up with Scott.

Not surprisingly, it's Kris Jenner who's leading the charge in that respect, but according to Kourtney, the momager is not alone in pushing for a reconciliation.

In a preview clip from tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we see Kris and Kourtney reminiscing about her relationship with Scott.

The trip down memory lane quickly turns into something else entirely, however, as Kris starts nudging Kourtney in the direction of giving her baby daddy another chance.

It's important to note that the scene was filmed before Kourtney started dating Travis.

That said, it wasn't that long ago, and the next interaction between Kris and Travis might be a tad awkward.

"There's nothing I would love to see more than for you to live your life and grow old with someone, be happy and content and peaceful," Kris says in the scene.

"And it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?" she not-so-subtly adds.

"Wouldn't that be a dream?" Kourtney sarcastically replies.

While she may have been able to laugh off Kris' comments in the moment, in a confessional segment, Kourt reveals that she's actually getting sick of being constantly pressured by her mom and sisters.

"My whole family for a couple years now love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together," she says.

"It's frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks but sometimes I don't care to have it just be such a conversation all the time, so I'll kind of brush it off in a nice way," Kourtney continues.

Of course, Kris' passive-aggressive pitch didn't end there:

"I think he fits well with all of us because we've all been around each other for so long," she explains to her eldest daughter.

"I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him."

Yes, Kris has remained close with Scott, and while doing so reflects an enlightened attitude toward the father of her grandson, it seems it also leads Kris to occasionally overstep her bounds.

"He's a talker," Kourtney replies.

"I don't think we've given ourselves the time of one of us not being with someone else."

Kris then asks if Kourtney feels that she's under a "pressure or time thing."

Kourtney responds with a curt "No, I'm good."

Clearly, she was hoping that would be the end of it, but we highly doubt that Kris eased up in her efforts.

Hopefully, she's piped down a bit now that Kourtney is in a serious relationship.