Kourtney Kardashian Gives Scott Disick an Ultimatum: I'll Marry You, IF ...

One of the most-teased moment of KUWTK's final season is becoming clearer.

Earlier trailers showed Scott Disick ready to marry Kourtney Kardashian.

Obviously, that hasn't happened in real life ... not yet.

But in this clip, it becomes clear that it could, as soon as Kourt's konditions are met.

You know when you want to nudge your friends and sometimes you don't have the patience to be manipulative so you just come right out and say it?

Well, that was Kim in this sneak peek for Keeping Up With The Kardashians' final season.

Viewers want to see Kourt and Scott back together ... but not as much as Kim does.

Kim straight-up asks Scott and Kourtney when they're getting back together, despite several years since their split.

Scott allows the awkward silence to settle in before he responds.

"Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her," Scott proclaims. "Forever."

"Obviously," Khloe announces.

This is when Kourtney issues her reply.

She simply says: "That's nice."

Kim doesn't falter, continuing to push the two ... this time, for them to walk down the aisle.

"Can we just have a Kourtney-Scott wedding?" Kim asks.

Then, as if it would be a fun weekend afternoon, she comments: "That would be epic!"

Kim may have described a wedding like some people would describe an afternoon with friends, but others seem to agree.

"Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee, propose," Kris suggests.

She then promises: "We'll have the wedding."

"It'll be amazing," Kris raves.

She then asks the father of three of her grandchildren to "Make my daughter respectable."

Kris is obviously joking, using old-fashioned language to play off of the situation.

To hear him tell it, Scott is totally down.

"Well, I love you and I'm ready to marry you," he tells Kourtney, as teased last month.

Scott continues, telling the mother of his children: "Right here, right now."

Kourtney looks bemused in this awkward situation while Scott speaks.

Addressing the group, he says: "Kourtney knows that eventually we'll get married and live a good life."

Eventually ... but not before he jumps through a few hoops, it seems.

"...Or when you wanna work on yourself," Kourtney replies with a playful smile.

Scott asks her, seemingly in earnest: "What else do I have to do?"

That's a fair question. In Kourt's shoes, many would say go three years without nutting in a teenager.

But Khloe, who has always had a close bond with Scott, turns to Kourt.

She expresses her astonishment that she's giving Scott an "ultimatum" in this moment.

Khloe asks Kourtney to reveal the details of what she wants -- to list her demands, so to speak.

Scott wants that, too.

"I'd love to know what I can do," Scott replies.

Given that the two of them aren't married, we're guessing that these weren't immediately attainable goals. That's no surprise.

Scott and Kourtney share Mason, Penelope, and Reign. They will always have that bond.

But they also have a lot of baggage. Even when things were good, they never married.

We'll find out where this conversation is heading when the 20th and final season premieres on March 18.