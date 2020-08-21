Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Betrayers for Leaking Scott Disick Rehab Intel

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may or may not be f--king again.

But Kourtney Kardashian is definitely angry that her ex-boyfriend got f--ked over this spring.

Allow us to explain...

In late April, Disick checked into a rehab facility in order to deal with ongoing, overwhelming mental health issues.

He then checked out days later after photos of him at this facility leaked online.

In a new sneak peek at the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, both Kim and Kourtney react after this confidential information hits the press and various celebrity gossip websites.

"I heard Scott went to rehab by seeing it online," says Kim in a confessional.

"And it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him and I feel really bad for him."

Even the most ardent Disick haters should feel this same way.

The guy took the major step of admitting he needed professional help... only to have his privacy invaded in the grossest way possible.

Speaking with her sister, Kourtney acknowledged that Scott was in treatment and called the breach of trust "really, really so awful."

"They leaked his actual conversations with the therapist, you know? He's only been just him and the therapist," she added.

"He says he's never been more betrayed in his life and he's packing and he's definitely coming home and he's really upset.

"Especially because he was actually going to work on himself and like, his like traumas."

These traumas included the death of his parents, something sources have said Scott never really got over and/or dealt with properly.

In her own confessional featured here, Kourtney goes off.

She says whoever leaked the information "should be really ashamed of themselves," continuing as follows:

"Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy. He was completely violated."

At the time that his proto went public, Scott said he believed a member of the facility's staff snapped the picture -- and that he planned to file a lawsuit.

The President of All Points North Lodge also told TMZ at the time that "the protection of our clients' personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us."

He added:

If "any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet," they would take legal action.

Elsewhere on the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premieres on September 17, Tristan Thompson will return!

And ask Khloe to move into his house???

Check out the above video to see what we mean.

And then the other video featured on this page to hear what Kim and Kourtney have to say about the Disick situation.