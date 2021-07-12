Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Taunt Shanna Moakler With MAJOR PDA at Conor McGregor Fight!

Well, it was a big weekend for sports and the celebrities who enjoy watching them.

Across the pond, Kate Middleton watched the Euro Cup and Wimbledon finals, but here in the States, things were a little less lowbrow.

Because who needs a bunch of fancy folk smacking a ball back and forth over a net in jolly old England when you've got Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier bashing each other in the face in Vegas?

And who needs Will and Kate when you've got the newly-anointed American royal couple?

We're talking, of course, about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Sure they might not have any titles or power, and they're haven't even been going out that long, but Travis and Kourtney have been dominating tabloid headlines from the very start of their relationship.

And they're a big enough deal that they can capture the attention of the viewing public even at a star-studded event like a major UFC fight.

Yes, if you shelled out to watch Conor get his ass beat on pay-per view then you may have caught Travis and Kourtney's big moment on camera.

These two looked like they planned the brief time on camera, as they immediately engaged in some elaborate tongue action.

If you follow these two on social media, you know that Kourtney and Travis love PDA.

And their fondness for flaunting their mutual attraction has created quite a bit of controversy.

Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has complained about Barker and Kardashian's tendency to get all handsy with one another in public.

But clearly, that won't stop these two from doing their thing in front of the camera.

Some have accused the couple of taunting Shanna, but that's probably not the case.

In all likelihood, they've decided that Moakler is gonna have a problem with their relationship no matter what they do, so they've stopped trying to please her.

After all, Shanna says Travis cheated on her with Kim Kardashian, so there's probably no chance that she'll ever approve of him banging anyone in the Kard clan.

As for what the future holds for Travis and Kourtney, it sounds like the two of them are moving awfully fast.

“Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis,” a source close to the situation tells Entertainment Tonight.

“Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married," the insider continues.

At the end of the day, of course, Kourtney has her own ex to consider -- and he happens to be the father or her children.

There are a lot of other factors that concern her if they were to take their relationship to that next level, one of them being Scott [Disick, her ex and father of her three children] and more importantly, her kids and what that adjustment would mean for them," says the source.

“It could be a lot to process, even though everyone sees that Kourtney is undeniably in love with Travis,” the insider continues.

“Kourtney sees herself loving this moment and is just taking everything one day at a time and enjoying their time together.”

So it might be a while before Travis and Kourtney tie the knot, but it sounds like they've discussed it.

And that means Shanna might want to get used to the sight of these two making out.