Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick: Spotted! Snuggling! What Might It Mean?

Could it really happen?

After all these years, and all these significant others for both parties... could Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick really still have a romantic future together?

We're not the only ones asking this question.

In a new clip from an upcoming new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim brings up the topic of Scott and Kourtney after saying she saw the exes asleep "together" on the couch.

"You guys, I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch," she says to open the footage, telling Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about what she witnessed.

"They were like separate, they weren't like spooning on the couch or anything. He was here and she was here.

"They weren't far away though, they were close."

Disick and Kardashian weer VERY close for nearly a decade, of course, dating for years and years and creating three kids together.

They remain on very amicable terms, with rumors constantly floating around the Internet about a potential reconciliation.

We're pretty sure Disick has been dying to tap that again almost since the relationship ended.

In this sneak peek, Khloe, who is jumping on a trampoline, says Kourtney had asked her to watch her 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, the evening before.

Could that request have been related to Kourtney wanting some alone time with Penelope's dad?

"P was with me last night," Khloe explained to Kim and Kendall. "Kourt asked if I would have a sleepover with P because she's been asking for so long. So who was here?"

"Just Kourtney and Scott," Kim chimed in, before sharing more details about how Kourtney and Scott were sleeping.

Asks Kendall; "Do we think they're like hooking up again? I just want them to try."

Khloe, who is the closest to Scott of everrone featured in this scene, comes right out and then says:

"I mean, Scott's single right now. But they're also too p---y to try."

Kim says that she thinks Kourtney and Scott are maybe "afraid they're going to mess up their good co-parenting," which is a fair point.

We often criticize members of this family, but we do admire how Scott and Kourtney have maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their kids.

Here's the thing, though:

This episode, and all episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, were filmed many months ago.

Since then, Kourtney started dating Travis Barker -- and the romance seems serious.

Does this mean there's no chance whatsoever for her and Scott to end up as a couple? No.

But it does mean that the speculation at the center of this particular clip is for naught.

Still, go ahead and watch the video now.

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres March 18 at 8/7c on E!.