Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Spend Night Together, Reminisce About Hot Sex Life

When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, the question is often:

Will they or won't they?

Will they someday get back together or will they continue to simply remain friendly co-parents with their clothes always on?

To be honest, we don't know the answer.

On Thursday's brand new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, however, the topic turned from this former couple's future to its past.

Specifically, its past behind closed doors.

Even more specifically, its past between the sheets.

You see, Kourtney and Scott spent the night together this week! Alone! On air, at least!

As teased by the official E! synopsis for the new installment, Khloe and Kim Kardashian thought "old flames [were] brewing between Kourtney and Scott [after they took] it upon themselves to set them up on a romantic date."

Meaning what, exactly?

Meaning with Kris Jenner and Khloe watching Scott and Kourtney's trio of children, the pair spent an evening just hanging out in Malibu.

With no one else around.

"It's like the world bringing us together," says Scott in this sneak peek, inviting his ex over for movie night.

"I can't remember the last time Scott and I spent time alone together without the kids," says Kourtney in a confessional. "It's been years since we did this and it's just a little bit weird."

This is all ridiculous, of course, because at least one cameraman is in the room as well.

But still.

After Disick calls his multiple-time baby mama an "unbelievable woman" for how she eats cookies, Kourtney reveals she's been working on an article about celibacy for POOSH.

This leads to a conversation about their own sex history with each other.

"We practiced celibacy for a while," says Scott, although Kardashian jumps in to correct him as follows:

"We still had sex even though you think we didn't."

"You told Sarah Howard you thought I was a porn star when we first started hooking up," says Scott, citing Kourtney's close friend and Chief Content Officer for Kardsahian's lifestyle website.

"You were with a porn star at one time!" Scott exclaims, after Kourtney says she doesn't "dwell" on what used to be.

It's a precious moment -- and it left Kardashian admitting in a confessional she "forgot how nice it is to have a conversation without the kids."

"We're friends," she adds in a joint confessional with Disick, as he says, with some frustration in his voice, "purely platonic."

Willl that always be the case, however?

We doubt it.

Check out this clip and see what you think.