Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Hint at Child #4 in Shocking Keeping Up with the Kardashians Preview

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is alive and well.

Yes, the show is coming to an end -- but not for awhile.

A long while.

We're talking not until the conclusion of Season 20, which is scheduled to air in the fall of 2021.

This means there's plenty of time for the series to air new episodes and take viewers by surprise... which is very much plans to do later this month.

In a new extended trailer for season 19 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family believes Kourtney may be pregnant -- yup, PREGNANT -- after Kim Kardashian says Scott Disick told her that they are hoping to have more children.

"Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number four,'" Kim tells Kourtney in front of sister Khloe, mom Kris Jenner and Scott.

"Is that serious?" Kim presses Kourtney, adding: "I want to know."

At this point, Kris Jenner chimes in with the question itself, directed at her oldest child:

Are you pregnant?

Kourtney and Scott both are single these days.

And they do remain close and Kourtney has hinted in the past that she'd welcome a fourth child. She's never been secret about maintaining hope that she gets pregnant again some day.

Kourtney doesn't really respond to her mom's pressing question in the trailer featured here, staring blankly back at Kim while Scott also remains silent.

The former couple, of course, are parents to Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 -- and, to their credit, they've always remained dedicated and amicable parents, despite whatever was going on in their respective love lives.

Elsewhere in this extended preview, it's made clear that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not done with each other.

But are they getting back together?

Khloe expressed some doubts in the video.

“One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into, like, the old Tristan again,” she tells the 29-year-old NBA player.

Khloe, though, will have other concerns this season: She fears at one point that she has come down with the coronavirus.

Kim says her sister is "so sick" and Disick adds on air:

"Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus."

Cut to Khloe getting a swab test by a doctor.

(This, naturally, is when real life and social media mess with the program's storylines; these episodes were filmed months ago and we'd have known way back then if Khloe had tested positive.)

Season 19 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Thursday at 8/87 E!.

As previously announced, season 20 -- the final season -- will air in early 2021.

Check out this revealing and emotional sneak peek now!