Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Beat the Sh-t Out of Each Other in KUWTK Teaser: WATCH!

Last month, we knew that Kim and Kourtney got violent with each other on camera. This new superteaser shows us so much more.

These sisters don't just fight, they brawl, and the result is some very visible, nasty injuries.

This clip begins with Khloe dressed up as her mother, even referring to herself as Kris Jenner, reading from a storybook.

"Once upon a time, there lived a powerful queen who gave birth to five princesses," she begins.

Khloe continues "each with their own gifts and passions."

Viewers are then treated to a montage of their famous family as they build hype for the season premiere on Thursday night.

"From health," Khloe narrates, "to beauty."

For some reason, Kendall is singled out for "health" and Kylie for "beauty."

Kendall is an international supermodel, but we suppose that this was about Kylie's makeup empire.

As for Kendall, well, she's the only one of the "princesses" who hasn't had her bones and teeth stripped of calcium to form a baby skeleton. Healthy.

Khloe then includes herself, saying: "to humor."

Here, we see her chatting with Scott Disick about the idea of dressing as Kris.

"But as their kingdom grew stronger," Khloe warns.

She continues: "so too did the burden that came with it."

"I will f--k you up," Kourtney says furiously to her sister, Kim.

Kourt then calls her "you literal c--t."

If those sound like fighting words to you, you are not at all wrong.

We then see Kourtney and Kim come to blows in greater detail than past teasers have shared.

What begins with Kourtney angrily throwing something at Kim devolves into a brawl between the sisters.

These are two grown women with seven children between them.

During the scuffle, we can hear a very audible strike -- though that may be foley work.

Nonetheless, it is clear from looking at Kim that injuries were inflicted -- like that very conspicuous scratch on her shoulder.

"Just get the f--k out of here," Kim admonishes Kourtney in the apparent aftermath of their brawl.

"I don't even want to see your f--king face," she adds.

"I don't wanna be near your fat ass," Kourtney fires back impatiently.

"Then go," Kim demands. "THEN GO!!"

We have seen a little more of their fight in past teasers, but only by fractions of a second.

It does appear that Kourtney wa the aggressor.

Many of us may feel frustrated with Kim right now after her misleading snippets of audio from 2016 have exposed her and vindicated Taylor Swift.

But that doesn't mean that Kim, or Kourtney for that matter, should be the victim of violence.

As always with the Kardashians and any reality stars, really, there is just no way of telling how much of this is put on for the camera.

Contrary to popular belief, reality shows are not "scripted," but that doesn't mean that conversations and confrontations are never planned.

We would love to believe that this bad behavior was purely manufactured in a desperate bid for ratings.

But sometimes ... fully grown rich people just act like clowns on their own.