Kim Kardashian Worries About Khloe Kardashian: Does She Have COVID-19?!?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is about to return with new episodes.

The popular E! reality show is about to return with new episdoes, however, in a very different environment than the way it left off from many month ago.

Yes, sadly, we're talking about the coronavirus.

In a trailer for upcoming installments, Kim and company tackle this global pandemic head-on, especially when concerns crop up that one of the main cast members may have come down with it.

“Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus,” Scott Disick says in the footage, which then cuts to Khloe Kardashian getting a COVID-19 test and Kim Kardashian chatting with a family member via FaceTime.

“I’m super worried that Khloé is so sick,” she says.

From there, the Good American founder is seen coughing while in bed, although viewers already know that Khloe tested negative for this virus.

As always, the episodes were filmed months ago and the 36-year old never told the public that she had COVID-19.

Still, the preview aims to make it clear that this pandemic has affected the family, as we see most members chatting from a distance from each other or even via Zoom or FaceTime.

They're just like everyone else in this regard over the past many, many, many weeks.

Elsewhere in the promo, Disick brings up what happened when he checked into a rehab facility this past April... and then both the information leaked and a photo of it from inside the building leaked.

“There couldn’t have been a bigger betrayal,” he says in the clip. “She leaked me being there to the press.”

To whom is Disick referring here? That's the major question.

Then on a Zoom call with Kim, Khloe, Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian, he adds: “I don’t trust anybody here.”

And then elsewhere in the promo... we get a glimpse at Tristan Thompson!

Despite Khloe recently saying her relationship with her baby daddy is no one's business, it's evident here that she's maintaining at least some kind of relationship with her ex, months after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

But is it romantic in nature?

"Why couldn't you be that when we were together?" she asks him in one scene.

The promo concludes with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian scrambling to leave Paris after Kanye West's fashion show in early March -- once again, also due to COVID-19.

"Paris might go on lockdown," Kim says. "We're going to have to leave Kourtney!"

(SPOILER ALERT: they do not leave Kourtney. She makes it back to America.)

As for whether Kim's marital problems with Kanye will be addressed? We can't say for certain.

However, look for increased screen time for Rob Kardashian.

"He's is filming more," she told People Magazine, adding this summer:

"We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns September 17 at 8/7c ET on E!

Will you be tuning in?????