Kim Kardashian Sobs in Video: Thank You Kanye for This Dad Ghost Hologram!

by at .

None of us can forget the ghoulish hologram of Kim Kardashian's late dad that Kanye West conjured up for her birthday.

Now we know what Kim's raw response was in the moment that she first saw the controversial light show.

Kim Kardashian sobs with family (still)

Kim Kardashians shared a short video with her fans and followers.

In the video, she can be heard sobbing at the end of the holographic message that Kanye constructed and played of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Here, we see Kim's raw reaction after seeing a high tech work of resurrection.

ghoulish hologram of Robert Kardashian

In the now-deleted, video, she is seated in a dark theater alongside Khloe, Kourtney, and their mother, Kris.

Each of the women is wiping away their tears as they view the video, which had a visual and audible likeness to Robert.

Though the ghoulish feat of technology is not unprecedented, a birthday present is certainly an unorthodox use for it.

Khloe as Kim

"For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime," Kim raved on Instagram after her birthday.

She even went so far as to describe the video as "A special surprise from heaven."

"A hologram of my dad," Kim described. Robert Kardashian passed away 17 years ago, in 2003.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Outside

"It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over," Kimberly raved.

She added that she was "filled with lots so tears and emotion."

"I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom, and closest friends to experience together," Kim expressed.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye in 2019

"Thank you so much Kanye," Kim gushed to her husband, "for this memory that will last a lifetime."

Kim's post was largely ridiculed and memed, albeit less than her post about her 40th birthday party itself.

It's not that people aren't sensitive to the loss of a parent. But showing off extravagance during a pandemic is tasteless. And so were some of Kanye's "creative choices."

Kim and Kanye 5-Year Anniversary Photo

"Happy birthday Kimberly," the eery display of light and sound said in the video. "Look at you, you're 40 and all grown up."

"You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl," the impersonation of Robert Kardashian praised.

Veering into the weird, the hologram then claimed: "I watch over you and your sisters and brothers and the kids every day."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Better Days

"The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family..." the looming specter announced.

The achievement in CGI continued: "You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect."

"Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberley," Robert's facsimile encouraged. "Know that I am very proud of you and I'm always with you. I have built a firewall around our family."

Kimye 2020

The most "questionable" line from the entire display was, naturally, Kanye giving himself unearned and unwarranted praise.

"You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West," the hologram declared.

Kanye used technology to do the CGI equivalent of exhuming Kim's father's corpse turn into an aggrandizing puppet. Pretty screwed up.

Show Comments
Star:
Kim Kardashian
Related Videos:
Kim Kardashian Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Kim Kardashian Biography

A Kim Kardashian Selfie
Kim Kardashian is the ex-girlfriend of Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush and Ray J. She had intercourse on camera with the former, which is what... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian Throwback
The Kardashians In Bikinis
Kim Kardashian Toes: Six
Kim Kardashian Six Toes
Kim Kardashian's Booty
Kim and Kris at Kim's Birthday

Kim Kardashian Quotes

So far, designing is the most exciting thing Iâ€™ve done... I have a vision of what I want [the clothes] to look like in my mind and itâ€™s fun to see it come alive on paper.

Kim Kardashian

He just seemed very firm about the change, and thatâ€™s, like, his motto.

Kim Kardashian [on Barack Obama]

Kim Kardashian Videos

Kim Kardashian Sobs in Video: Thank You Kanye for This Dad Ghost Hologram!
Kim Kardashian Sobs in Video: Thank You Kanye for This Dad Ghost Hologram!
Kanye West Creates Ghoulish Hologram of Kim's Dead Dad, Creeps Out Entire World
Kanye West Creates Ghoulish Hologram of Kim's Dead Dad, Creeps Out Entire World
Khloe Kardashian: You Peasants Need to STFU About Kim's Awesome Birthday Party!
Khloe Kardashian: You Peasants Need to STFU About Kim's Awesome Birthday Party!