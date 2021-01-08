Kim Kardashian Shares Tearful Look at Final Day of Filming KUWTK

It is the end of an era.

First, multiple credible reports say that Kim Kardashian is preparing to divorce Kanye West for some very good reasons.

Also, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end.

Kim has just given longtime fans a sneak peek of her emotional final day of filming for the landmark reality series.

On Friday, January 8, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share two videos.

“Last filming day of Keeping Up With the Kardashians EVER!” she wrote alongside a pair of tearful emojis.

We have combined the two videos here for your convenience.

First and foremost, Kim showed off her personalized microphone pack.

We also saw one microphone pack for each of her famous family members.

Kim went on to give a shout-out to all of the hardworking producers, camera operators, and crew behind the scenes.

"Don't cry, don't cry," Kim reasured one of the audio techs, who has been working on the show for fourteen years.

Kim was being set up for her "last miking ever," and there were a lot of emotions running high.

You don't film 20 seasons of a reality series without a lot of sentiment, some positive and some negative, behind it.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows," Kim began her dramatic announcement back in September.

The message continued: "we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years."

The Kardashian stateement added: "through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” Kim expressed.

The family statement also thanked “everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

However, they had decided to end the long-running, landmark reality series with 20 seasons.

Of course, all of this comes amidst reports -- some of them extremely credible from some of the most consistently accurate publications on the planet -- of a Kimye divorce.

Yes, there have been rumors for years.

But now, it appears that Kim and Kanye's marriage of seven years is on its deathbed ... and many fans of Kim feel that this is long overdue.

As it turns out, the tipping point in Kim's marriage -- according to multiple sources -- was Kanye's absolutely inexplicable presidential campaign.

It was dangerous for the country, thought thankfully essentially no one even remembered that Kanye was running.

President-Elect Joe Biden won by seven million votes. But what if the voting margin had been smaller? What if Kanye had actually appealed to people and gotten more votes? Like we said, dangerous.

More significant to Kim, of course, was some of his erratic statements.

In addition to claiming that Harriet Tubman didn't really free any slaves, Kanye also made painful, personal comments about his family.

He announced to the world that Kim had considered having an abortion when she got pregnant with North.

That was only the worst part of Kanye's uncontrolled rambling in very public spaces.

He called his mother-in-law Kris Jong-Un, claiming that she and Kim had teamed up to try to get him locked away.

Kanye also said that he had been trying to divorce Kim for years. Those are hurtful statements.

Kanye's off-the-deep-end remarks on the campaign trail (okay, imaginary campaign trail) were not isolated to his family.

He announced to everyone that he is running on the ticket of his own political party.

Kanye calls it ... and we are sadly not making this up ... the "Birthday Party," because he is sad that abortion means fewer people get to have birthday parties.

Kanye had been making alarming statements for years, of course, after eschewing medication for his bipolar disorder.

He even claimed in one interview that psychiatric medications were given to him to "silence" him and to make him "fat on purpose."

While these delusions are likely the result of his mental illness, ultimately ... Kim has to do what is best for herself and for her four children.