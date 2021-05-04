Kim Kardashian: See Ya, Kanye! I'm She's Ready to Be Happy Again!

Kim Kardashian is not yet officially single.

But it sounds very much like she's ready to mingle.

E! has released an extended preview for the final few episodes (EVER!) of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and it features all the prominent cast members wondering what their futures will look like.

"The fear of everything stopping is scary to me," Scott Disick admits, for example, while Kendall Jenner confesses that she "just doesn't know life without" this program documenting her life.

(And paying her a lot of money.)

Likely the most heartbreaking revelation of all, however, comes between Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as they appear to discuss Kim's marriage woes.

After Kardashian cries to Kendall that she "feels like a loser" amid marital drama with husband Kanye West -- which resulted in a divorce filing in February -- it's Kris who tries to be there for the mother of four.

"I just want you to be happy and joyful," Kris says.

"Yeah, and I'm ready too," Kim replies.

West and Kardashian got married in 2014 before welcoming kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Their romance started to fall apart in the summer of 2020, with Kim finally choosing to legally end the marriage earlier this year.

Elsewhere in this trailer, Kourtney and Scott discuss where things stand.

"I'm not gonna be made to feel guilty," she tells him during this heart-to-heart, "when the things that I've asked of you haven't been done."

Sounds like the two are delving into the possibility of dating again, something that was on the agenda many months ago.

Since these episodes were shot, though, Kourtney had gotten with Travis Barker -- and things are very hot and heavy.

Finally, there's Khloe Kardashian.

And Tristan Thompson.

And the topic of surrogacy.

"Your sister's done it before, so it's not like foreign to us," Tristan says in this video, referring to Kim and her two youngest children, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 1.

However, Khloe doesn't appear to be on the same page as Tristan, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter True.

"I'm starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family," she says.

On a subsequent FaceTime call, which took place after Tristan signed to the Boston Celtics back in November, the professional ball player sounds committed to his immediate family.

"There's nothing that I would love more than to see you grow old with the dad of your children," Kris Jenner can be heard saying, apparently referring to Khloe and Tristan.

It's a nice sentiment... but Thompson appears to have ruined it once again.

These upcoming episodes will be airing amid NEW rumors of Tristan cheating on Khloe... this time with a model named Sydney Chase.

What a horny doofus.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8/7c) on E!

It will go off the air forever this spring.

How will we ever manage once it's all over, you guys?!?

Check out the emotional and revealing teaser now!