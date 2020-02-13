Kim Kardashian Invites Tristan Thompson to Dinner, Khloe Seethes with Quiet Anger

As previously reported, Sofia Richie is done with Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

We won't be seeing any of Scott Disick's girlfriend on spring episodes of this long-running reality show.

But can the same be said of Tristan Thompson, Khloe's ex who cheated on her numerous times and also fathered a little girl with her and who may even be back together with Khloe?

Not exactly.

To be clear, we can't imagine actually seeing Thompson at any point this year.

But the above average basketball player is right at the center of the very first clip from new Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes, which will return to the air in March.

In this extended clip, for example, Kim is on FaceTime with Khloe when she mentions that she recently saw Thompson out... and invited him to dinner.

For some reason.

"I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. And he was like, 'Oh my god! I'm right next door,'" Kim tells Khloe on the call, continuing as follows:

"And he's like, 'What are you doing?' And I was like, 'I'm gonna go have dinner with my friends.' So, I was like, 'Do you wanna come?'"

Khloe has the same reaction to this news as anyone in her situation would.

"You invited him to dinner?!" she asks.

Seemingly at least sort of aware that she messed up here, Kim puts her sister in the unfair position of deciding whether she ought to rescind the invitation.

"I think you gotta do what's best for you," Khloe says, clearly doing her best to hide her irritation. "If you want him to have a drink at the end, there's nothing wrong with that. That's beyond generous of you."

Kim then hilariously explains that she doesn't think what Tristan did was "right" or anything (no d'uh!), before rattling on about forgiveness and how Kris Jenner cheated on Robert Kardashian and... yeah.

It's very awkward.

"I think what you're doing is a nice thing," Khloe says, stuck now in the position of comforting her duplicitous sibling. "I think it's beyond generous of you that you invited him."

"I think forgiveness is the best way," Kim concludes before saying goodbye and giving Khloe the last word.

"This was like a drive-by gossip session. Oh my god," says the mother of one.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 will premiere in late March.

Look for things to get violent.

And then look the other way because, let's be serious... who still watches this show?!?

On that note, check out this sneak peek now!