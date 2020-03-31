Kim Kardashian: I Smacked Kourtney Because She's an Indecisive Bish!

Last week, the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians began with a literal fight between Kim and Kourtney.

In a new interview that you can see below, Kim explains exactly why it happened and where things now stand.

Kim Kardashian sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, each speaking from their respective homes.

"We filmed ... we're on 18, we filmed the entire season except for the last episode," Kim reveals.

"Now," she confirms, "we have shut down production" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It'll be all of us in quarantine," Kim says of the final episode of the season, "filmed separately, by ourselves."

"The whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine," Kim explains.

She then admits that she "literally" has "no idea" what Khloe, for example, is up to.

This is when Jimmy Fallon asks Kim about the physical fight that she had with Kourtney.

He wants to understand why it happened and what the sisters did in the aftermath.

"It was pretty intense," Kim readily admits of the physical brawl with Kourt.

She states: "I feel like it's been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney."

"Or," Kim rephrases, "just feeling like she really doesn't want to film anymore."

That has been very clear for quite some time.

"And so," Kim continues, "she not the type of person to make a decision and say 'Okay, guys, I'm not going to film.'"

"She would come to work with an attitude every day," she complains.

"Kind of take it out on everyone," Kim adds, "from the crew to us ... and wouldn't really make that decision."

"So we would kind of, like, keep on pushing her to figure out why she was so unhappy," she says.

"[Physical fighting is] not really what we do," Kim says, noting how unusual this was.

"When my mom saw ... a clip of that," she reveals, "she cried."

"She was like, 'Who are you guys? What is going on?'" Kim shares.

We can only imagine Kris' level of distress at seeing and hearing her daughters fight each other.

"Kourtney and I obviously are fine now," Kim says.

"But we shut down production for a week after that," she reveals.

Kim explains: "I think that everyone was really ... shook, for a minute."

"This isn't our type of show, what's happening?" she expresses. "We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."

"But, you know, that happened," Kim states. She's not wrong.

She clarifies: "I don't really ever resort to violence like that."

Kim explains: "But she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn't see."

She then describes how she was bleeding from her arm. To be clear, we did notice that.

Kim is the first to admit that this was not her proudest moment, on or off of the camera.

Sometimes, people let things fester for months or years and the resulting explosion ends up being violent.

It is unfortunate and frankly disappointing that this is what happened between these sisters -- who are both grown women with children.

Family should use their words, not their hands, when expressing themselves.

The one upside of all of this is that apparently it was what Kourtney needed to realize that she has to stop subjecting herself to being on the show.

If it's impacting her emotional health to this degree and she doesn't need the money, there's no reason to put herself through it.

Please, Kim and Kourt, don't make Kris cry again.