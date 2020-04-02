Kim Kardashian Cleans Bloody Wounds After Brawl with Kourtney: WATCH!

On last week's Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere, Kim and Kourtney had a knock-down, drag-out physical fight.

In a new sneak peek clip, Kim cleans her open, bloody wounds -- left there by Kourtney's attack.

This sneak peek clip shows us the immediate aftermath of the gruesome brawl between Kim and Kourtney.

Disputes over Kourt's bad attitude had come to a head and she and Kim fought on camera.

Despite Khloe's efforts to break up the scuffle, Kim loudly struck Kourtney.

And Kourt, as you are about to see very vividly, inflicted some bleeding gashes on Kim.

In the aftermath of the fight, Kourthey's tears are audible in her voice as she is on the verge of sobbing.

"Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every freaking day?" she demands.

Khloe expresses confusion over what the point of contention is, and Kourt furiously tells her that the conversation has moved past Kendall.

Kourtney then expresses that she has had enough of Kim's attitude and of Khloe's.

"If I don't see you at filming," Kourt tells her sisters, "you're completely fine when we're not in this environment"

"Then actually, you should go," Kim, who is coldly furious at this point, admonishes her sister.

Kourtney yells back: "I don't want to be near your fat ass, OK?"

"Then go!" Kim demands. "Then go!"

Kourtney also gets a reminder from Khloe: "Don't scream while my daughter is sleeping."

We'll say this much -- at least True, and the other children, did not witness the fight.

Young children witnessing physical fights in their families can be frightened and traumatized by the event.

Kourtney then uses the confessional camera to explain her ongoing frustrations with her sisters.

"I don't understand why there's all this judgement about the way that we each want to live our lives," Kourtney expresses.

"We should be accepted for what we each want to do," she asserts.

Kourtney continues: "And it's not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day."

She explains that it feels toxic "when I feel like they're so critical of me."

"Every day that I'm coming in, I'm like, why am I choosing to be in this environment?" Kourtney describes asking herself.

"And I think I just, like, reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore," she explains.

Reaching your limit is one thing, and it is not unexpected from Kourtney after years of open dissatisfaction.

But it really cannot excuse what went down between the sisters.

At the very end of the sneak peek clip, we see Kim's injuries up close.

The bleeding lacerations were visible before, but up close, we can see how Kourtney had cut the skin.

These are the kinds of wounds that need to be treated to avoid infection and to speed the healing process.

And Kim was injured on more than just her arm.

Oh, that looks nasty!

And, unlike the injury to her upper arm, it will be harder for her to avoid putting clothing over the wound on her back.

This is a great reminder that part of coronavirus safety includes trimming your nails short, to give the virus fewer places to hide on your hands.

But also, if cabin fever drives you and someone else to blows, you'd both prefer it if the scuffle didn't lead to cuts like these, right?