Khloe Kardashian Makeover: See Her Extreme New Look ... For Better or Worse?

As a result of Covid-19, the world looks very different these days.

Along similar lines, meanwhile, just with far less pain, suffering and death... Khloe Kardashian also looks very different these days.

The veteran reality star has undergone quit the makeover, you guys.

Khloe Kardashian Goes Brunette

Late last week, Kardashian posted three photos on Instagram of her and her new look, including with them a caption that reads: "Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn."

We're not entirely sure what that means.

But we're certain that Khloe has a brand new hair color at minimum.

And a brand new face? This is the question now circulating all across the Internet.

Khloe Kardashian Makeover Pic

Simply put, Khloe looks drastically different in these snapshots than she did before undergoing whatever sort of makeover she has chosen to undergo here.

Was it merely a hair coloring?

Did she actually go under the knife for any kind of procedure?

Plastic surgery rumors have been following around sisters Kim and Kourtney for years, as fans of this family know well.

Khloe Kardashian Changes Her Look

Social media users have mostly been mocking Khloe for the extreme changes, but one person is obviously a fan.

Tristan Thompson, who is no stranger to leaving affectionate comments on his baby mama's social media photos and messages, left the following comment on her post:

“Baddie. P.S. I’m all for the caption.”

He wrote this amid rumors that Khloe and Tristan are, at the very least, banging once again.

many keeks

As you can see above and below, however, most folks out there are not responding to Khloe's makeover with nearly as much enthusiasm.

"If Khloe kardashian entered a Khloe kardashian look alike contest I’m not sure she’d even be in the top 10," wrote one critic on Instagram, while another added:

"Khloe Kardashian’s face has the range of Scarlett Johanssens acting career."

And then another: "Khloe Kardashian can fly to Westeros to get a new face but I can’t find Clorox wipes? Bye."

range

Where do you stand on Khloe's revamped hair and face?

Are you in favor? Are you in shock? Do you think this was a natural evolution? Or did she do something very unnatural to accomplish this fresh look?

Check out the video featured here and decide for yourself!

