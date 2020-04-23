Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Already Gave Me His Sperm for Baby #2!

Last week, Khloe Kardashian asked Tristan Thompson for his sperm so that she can one day give True a full-blooded sibling.

In this Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip, she breaks the news to her family that Tristan is officially her sperm donor.

"I've been doing hormone injections for about five days," Khloe shares with the camera at the beginning of this sneak peek clip.

"And the injection process has been fine," she marvels.

"I don't know why," Khloe admits, adding: "I'm like, 'Oh, okay, it's not that bad.'

For some, the hormone injections required before eggs can be harvested make them miserable, impacting their bodies, emotions, and mental states.

Prompted by Kourtney's question, Khloe reveals that they are looking at a batch of 14 to 16 eggs.

"And then what?" Kendall, the only of Kris' children to not have kids, asks curiously. "They freeze the best ones?"

"Yeah," Khloe states. "They can tell if one of the eggs is bad, somehow, but you can't tell any chromosome ..."

Full disclosure, to my ears, it sounded like she said chromazone, which sounds like a very colorful place to hang out.

Kourtney explains that doctors would not be able to see any chromosomal combos "until it has sperm mixed with it."

That's because a gamete on its own does not possess a full set of chromosomes, obviously. A zygote does.

And the chromosomal combinations that determine what we perceive to be primary and secondary sex charateristics would not be visible in an egg.

There are six possible combinations, and they all require both the egg and the sperm to appear.

"The bonus of doing embryos," Khloe recalls her doctor telling her, "which are healthy."

"You get to already know all of that by mixing them with sperm," she explains.

Again, looking at eggs to see what a baby will look like is like looking at a bunch of blank pages and guessing how good the book will be.

(Something familiar for any writer)

"I do have a sperm donor," Khloe reveals to her sisters.

"But," she teases, before curiosity gets the better of Kourtney and Kendall.

"You do?" Kendall asks. "Can I see a picture?"

"Tristan ..." Khloe says, before all three women burst into laughter.

"I thought you went to a bank!" Kendall exclaims, laughing at herself for her fairly reasonable assumption.

That is really not that much of a leap.

Very few women refer to an ex-boyfriend as a "sperm donor" unless they had a bitter breakup and are no longer in contact.

And plenty of people use sperm from donors whom they have never met.

"After my doctor's appointment," Khloe then explains to the camera, "I talked to Tristan."

She explains that it made sense "because if you can create embryos, and do all of the DNA testing, I think that that's the smarter choice."

Smarter than freezing your eggs by themselves, absolutely.

There are ethical concerns when it comes to picking which embryo to implant -- but Khloe is not trying to do a deep dive into eugenics, folks.

"But it's weird," Khloe confesses, "because Tristan and I were not together."

"I don't know which way to go," she tells the camera.

Khloe then tells Kendall: "He has to sign legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor."

Failing to do so could mean a custody battle over baby #2 if Tristan wanted, causing emotional and financial distress.

"But you never know," Khloe admits.

"What if, in three years, I get married to someone, and I'm like, 'You know what? I don't want that?'" she suggests.

Kourt then adds that she has eggs frozen, but they are bereft and spermless.

But you know what? A lot of folks are spermless during this pandemic. Kourt's eggs can remain viably frozen for a decade.