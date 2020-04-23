Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Already Gave Me His Sperm for Baby #2!

by at .

Last week, Khloe Kardashian asked Tristan Thompson for his sperm so that she can one day give True a full-blooded sibling.

In this Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip, she breaks the news to her family that Tristan is officially her sperm donor.

Khloe Kardashian is Pleasantly Surprised

"I've been doing hormone injections for about five days," Khloe shares with the camera at the beginning of this sneak peek clip.

"And the injection process has been fine," she marvels.

"I don't know why," Khloe admits, adding: "I'm like, 'Oh, okay, it's not that bad.'

For some, the hormone injections required before eggs can be harvested make them miserable, impacting their bodies, emotions, and mental states.

Kourtney Kardashian Chats with Her Sisters

Prompted by Kourtney's question, Khloe reveals that they are looking at a batch of 14 to 16 eggs.

"And then what?" Kendall, the only of Kris' children to not have kids, asks curiously. "They freeze the best ones?"

"Yeah," Khloe states. "They can tell if one of the eggs is bad, somehow, but you can't tell any chromosome ..."

Full disclosure, to my ears, it sounded like she said chromazone, which sounds like a very colorful place to hang out.

Kendall Jenner Listens and Learns

Kourtney explains that doctors would not be able to see any chromosomal combos "until it has sperm mixed with it."

That's because a gamete on its own does not possess a full set of chromosomes, obviously. A zygote does.

And the chromosomal combinations that determine what we perceive to be primary and secondary sex charateristics would not be visible in an egg.

There are six possible combinations, and they all require both the egg and the sperm to appear.

kuwtk sneak peek - khloe kardashian explains biology

"The bonus of doing embryos," Khloe recalls her doctor telling her, "which are healthy."

"You get to already know all of that by mixing them with sperm," she explains.

Again, looking at eggs to see what a baby will look like is like looking at a bunch of blank pages and guessing how good the book will be.

(Something familiar for any writer)

kuwtk sneak peek - kourtney kardashian engages with her sibs

"I do have a sperm donor," Khloe reveals to her sisters.

"But," she teases, before curiosity gets the better of Kourtney and Kendall.

"You do?" Kendall asks. "Can I see a picture?"

"Tristan ..." Khloe says, before all three women burst into laughter.

kuwtk sneak peek - kendall jenner laughs at herself

"I thought you went to a bank!" Kendall exclaims, laughing at herself for her fairly reasonable assumption.

That is really not that much of a leap.

Very few women refer to an ex-boyfriend as a "sperm donor" unless they had a bitter breakup and are no longer in contact.

And plenty of people use sperm from donors whom they have never met.

Kourtney Kardashian Listens While Khloe Kardashian Speaks

"After my doctor's appointment," Khloe then explains to the camera, "I talked to Tristan."

She explains that it made sense "because if you can create embryos, and do all of the DNA testing, I think that that's the smarter choice."

Smarter than freezing your eggs by themselves, absolutely.

There are ethical concerns when it comes to picking which embryo to implant -- but Khloe is not trying to do a deep dive into eugenics, folks.

kuwtk sneak peek - kendall jenner asks a smart question

"But it's weird," Khloe confesses, "because Tristan and I were not together."

"I don't know which way to go," she tells the camera.

Khloe then tells Kendall: "He has to sign legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor."

Failing to do so could mean a custody battle over baby #2 if Tristan wanted, causing emotional and financial distress.

Khloe Kardashian Guards Her Heart

"But you never know," Khloe admits.

"What if, in three years, I get married to someone, and I'm like, 'You know what? I don't want that?'" she suggests.

Kourt then adds that she has eggs frozen, but they are bereft and spermless.

But you know what? A lot of folks are spermless during this pandemic. Kourt's eggs can remain viably frozen for a decade.

Show Comments
Stars:
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Tags:
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Reality TV, TV Previews
Related Videos:
Khloe Kardashian Videos, Keeping Up with the Kardashians Videos, Tristan Thompson Videos, Reality TV Videos, TV Previews
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Kourtney Kardashian Listens While Khloe Kardashian Speaks
Khloe Kardashian Guards Her Heart
Khloe Kardashian is Pleasantly Surprised
Khloe Kardashian Sits and Talks
Khloe Kardashian on an Episode
Khloe Kardashian, One on One

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Already Gave Me His Sperm for Baby #2!
Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Already Gave Me His Sperm for Baby #2!
Wendy Williams Blasts Khloe Kardashian for Seeking Tristan's Sperm: Find a NEW Baby Daddy!
Wendy Williams Blasts Khloe Kardashian for Seeking Tristan's Sperm: Find a NEW Baby Daddy!
Khloe Kardashian: After Tristan, I'm NEVER Dating Again!
Khloe Kardashian: After Tristan, I'm NEVER Dating Again!