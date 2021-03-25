Khloe Kardashian to Scott Disick: Stay Out of My Love Life!

Khloe Kardashian is almost definitely back together with Tristan Thompson.

She may even be engaged to the serial cheater.

But even though Khloe continues to pose with her baby daddy on social media, that doesn't mean she's anxious for the entire universe to be all up in her business.

In a sneak peek at this week's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe goes after Scott Disick after he leaps into the Comments section on a seductive Good American photo she posted and writes:

"Tristan is a lucky man."

At the time -- these episodes were filmed months ago, remember -- Khloe was still figuring out where she stood with the basketball player after his cheating drama.

As a result, fans and celebrity gossip websites interpreted this remark as Scott confirming the two exes had very much back reconciled.

"Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the gram," Khloe says in this footage, before explaining the situation further in a confessional as follows:

"I'm getting bombarded with text messages and my publicist saying, 'Oh my gosh, all these media outlets want answers.'

"Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out. I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that's how I want to keep it.

"I decided to delete Scott's comment just to try to get rid of all this unnecessary drama."

Disick tries to defend himself in the video, saying he was just giving a harmless opinion.

But...

"It's how the public treats me," Khloe replied. "Then I had to remove my tagged photos, everyone is putting clowns all over me.

At this point in the scene, Kim Kardashian jumps in and says she is "so over" Khloe "bowing down to what the public thinks."

And then Scott goes ahead and sticks up forr Thompson, labeling him a "good guy" and lecturing Khloe about how she can't keep acting embarrassed about being back together with him.

"For me, it's like, I don't want my peers, people I love and respect to look at me like, 'Oh this bitch,'" Khloe continued.

"That's why, when all this outside noise is not around me, we are great.

"Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it's enjoyable."

Scott goes on to say that, no matter what, people will always "talk s---" about her... and that she does need to basically get over it.

"I've always been incredibly vulnerable and so open with the show, with my life, every avenue, I've never thought twice about it," Khloe later says to the camera.

"Recently, I would say, I'm really affected by what people have to say about my relationship.

"Like, I'm not even able to make up my own mind because I'm so flooded with everyone else's opinions or criticisms, I don't even know what's happening.

"Why do I have to be pressured to give people answers that I don't have myself?"

Because you're a public figure, Khloe? Who makes millions of dollars per year by exposing your personal life?

Check out this clip now and decide if you feel any sympathy at all for Khloe Kardashian.