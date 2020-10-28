Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19: It's Really Bad...

Khloe Kardashian has found a way to distract folks from the fact that her sister hosted an enormous party amid the coronavirus pandemic this week.

How so?

By coming down with the coronavirus!

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner express worry over their loved one's health, theorizing that she has likely contracted COVID-19.

"We are just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not," Kim explains in a confessional, as you can see on this page.

"I mean, my gut says she does just because she is so sick.

"That really scares me for her because I can tell that she's now getting scared and she's really nervous about it."

An equally anxious Jenner goes on to reveal that she's "jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call."

"I guess we'll just wait and find out," Kim adds.

Cut to Khloe, who is clearly under the proverbial weather while filming herself under the sheets in bed.

She then confirms that she tested positive for the virus that has, thus far, killed over 225,000 Americans, while also shutting down schools and businesses everywhere.

"Just found out I do have corona," the mom of one says into the camera. "I have been in my room, it's going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Khloe, of course, has since recovered from this diagnosis.

We assume, at least.

We don't know if she has any long-term medical repercussions from the ordeal.

The Revenge Body star went on to detail her symptoms on the episode:

"Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn't say it was a migraine.

"The coughing in my chest would burn ... and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly."

The installment was filmed many months ago, of course.

In the time since, the issue of wearing masks in public has somehow been made political, while President Donald Trump is going around, saying COVID-19 is basically just a media-created hoax.

In this clip, though, Khloe makes it evident where she stands.

"Let me tell you, that s--- is real," she says.

"But we're all going to get through this. Praying if we follow orders and listen we're all going to be okay. May god bless us all."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8/7c on E!

Check out the footage now!