Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19: It's Really Bad...

by at .

Khloe Kardashian has found a way to distract folks from the fact that her sister hosted an enormous party amid the coronavirus pandemic this week.

How so?

By coming down with the coronavirus!

Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK in 2020

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner express worry over their loved one's health, theorizing that she has likely contracted COVID-19.

"We are just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not," Kim explains in a confessional, as you can see on this page.

"I mean, my gut says she does just because she is so sick.

"That really scares me for her because I can tell that she's now getting scared and she's really nervous about it."

Kim Kardashian Has a Confession

An equally anxious Jenner goes on to reveal that she's "jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call."

"I guess we'll just wait and find out," Kim adds.

Cut to Khloe, who is clearly under the proverbial weather while filming herself under the sheets in bed.

She then confirms that she tested positive for the virus that has, thus far, killed over 225,000 Americans, while also shutting down schools and businesses everywhere.

kris j on zoom

"Just found out I do have corona," the mom of one says into the camera. "I have been in my room, it's going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Khloe, of course, has since recovered from this diagnosis. 

We assume, at least.

We don't know if she has any long-term medical repercussions from the ordeal.

Khloe Kardashian Sits Boldly

The Revenge Body star went on to detail her symptoms on the episode:

"Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn't say it was a migraine.

"The coughing in my chest would burn ... and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly."

The installment was filmed many months ago, of course.

Khloe Kardashian Has Changed

In the time since, the issue of wearing masks in public has somehow been made political, while President Donald Trump is going around, saying COVID-19 is basically just a media-created hoax.

In this clip, though, Khloe makes it evident where she stands.

"Let me tell you, that s--- is real," she says.

"But we're all going to get through this. Praying if we follow orders and listen we're all going to be okay. May god bless us all."

Khloe and Tristan at Kim's Birthday

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8/7c on E!

Check out the footage now!

Show Comments
Star:
Khloe Kardashian
Tag:
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Related Videos:
Khloe Kardashian Videos, Keeping Up with the Kardashians Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK in 2020
Khloe and Tristan at Kim's Birthday
Khloe and Tristan Pack on the PDA
The Kardashians Sit on a Fence in Wyoming
Khloe Kardashian Has Changed
Khloe Kardashian Is Doing It For the 'Gram

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19: It's Really Bad...
Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19: It's Really Bad...
Khloe Kardashian: Plastic Surgeon Says She's Undergone EVERY Procedure!
Khloe Kardashian: Plastic Surgeon Says She's Undergone EVERY Procedure!
Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Move in to My House!
Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Move in to My House!