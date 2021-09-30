Khloe Kardashian Lounges Topless in BANNED "Too Sexy for TV" Ad

Not all of Khloe Kardashian's photoshoots are a hit with fans.

Her apparent addiction to digitally altering her appearance has seen her accused of photoshop fails and being totally unrecognizable.

But Khloe's recent Good American ad was shot down for an entirely different, even opposite reason.

It's just too sexy for television, complain networks that rejected the topless advertisement.

"It's just different this time," Khloe Kardashian's voiceover says in a hushed, sultry tone.

"I feel good," she affirms, "I feel sexy."

Khloe's voiceover adds that it feels "like I don't have to keep looking."

"I think I found The One," Khloe then quips.

This is the name of the campaign -- Find The One.

But it's not the audio that saw the ad reportedly blacklisted by various networks.

For a clothing ad, Khloe isn't actually wearing much clothing.

She appears to be clad in only a pair of Good American jeans as she lounges and writhes on a bed.

Khloe doesn't have any nip slips, but it's only camera angles and carefully placed bedsheets (and in a couple of moments, a skimpy top) that keep that from happening.

Reportedly, Khloe's company sent out the ad to broadcast networks earlier this week.

However, the ads were rejected during the approval process.

In our deeply sex-negative society, it is no surprise to hear that viewers and fellow advertisers might object to seeing (gasp!) a bare back.

But Khloe's brand is taking the rejection and running with it.

"Good American's 'Find The One' campaign, which launched yesterday September 28, was ultimately rejected by TV networks," the brand told People.

The statement said that the rejection was "due to the video being too racy."

Apparently the rejection came with a guideline "sharing that 'all parties should be properly clothed.'"

"If wearing a great pair of denim is wrong," the brand proclaimed, "then Good American doesn't want to be right."

If the networks hand you lemons, you might as well make lemonade.

Honestly, this could be a win for Good American, and not just because "banned" commercials are inevitably viewed by the curious and the horny.

The mere story that Khloe's ad was rejected could attract more online attention, reaching a different demographic than any television ad could.

When was the last time that you saw a commercial on TV? Maybe it was earlier today, or maybe it was years ago.

Obviously, some have wondered if Khloe and her team deliberately made the ad too spicy.

If it airs, it pushes the boundaries of what's allowed on television and reaches viewers. If it's rejected, they can turn around and use that.

Is Khloe a Xanatos Complex kind of gal who structures every plan so that she wins no matter what? That seems more Kris' style.

Of course, some have speculated on social media that Khloe never even tried to distribute the ad at all, but merely fabricated the rejections.

That sounds like a potentially embarrassing blunder to make when they could just as easily go through the motions of sending it out.

Right now, the ad has certainly been raking in attention and network coverage. More coverage than Khloe's torso is getting in the ad, that's for sure.