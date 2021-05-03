Kendall Jenner: I'm Engaged! Oh, and Pregnant Too!!

By Kardashian-Jenner family standards, at least, Kendall Jenner has actually always been a pretty private person.

Sure, she's a reality TV star, a globally renowned supermodel, and a jet-setter with an NBA star boyfriend.

Not to mention 161 million (!) social media followers.

But when it comes to her personal life, Kendall likes to keep a tight lid on things.

When it comes to new information about what's going on when the cameras are off, we're not gonna hear about it until she's ready to share it with the world.

So when Kendall gets pregnant and her baby daddy pops the question, she's not the type to post a cheesy Instagram pic.

You know the type. Where she's cradling her bump with an engagement-ringed finger. Not gonna happen.

Instead, she calls Kris Jenner and casually shares the news mid-conversation!

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.

How often do celebrity gossip fans hear about Kendall, except when it's something she deliberately wants you to hear about?

Exactly. The 25-year-old clearly enjoys being fully in control of her cooch and the narrative surrounding her personal life.

So when it came to her recent pregnancy and engagement news, even her Momager found out the same way we did.

"So, I have a scenario," Kendall tells her mom on the phone.

"I have not gotten my period in a little while and I was supposed to get it last week so I was kind of nervous and randomly took a test."

All the while, Kourtney Kardashian giggles nearby.

"And it came back positive so I took another one and that one also came back positive and I am literally about to cry."

Holy ish, right? Did anyone see it coming?

Kris predictably gobbles up the bait, even revealing that she had just had a dream that Kendall was expecting. So exciting!!

So who's Kendall's lucky partner?

Well ...

That would be all of us.

Yes, we all get to be Kendall's partner-in-crime as she pranks Kris by claiming to be pregnant and engaged in a new YouTube video.

Is it a cruel prank? Maybe. A little. Definitely. But that's also what makes it do so damn funny.

"Really? I'm kind of freaking out. I just don't know what to do," Kendall says to her mom.

"Well, I'll put on my clothes and get over there. I'll tell you, Kendall, you know, you have to do whatever your heart tells you to do," says and excited Kris.

"I think it's great news, but I'm your mom."

At that point, Kendall couldn't take it anymore and felt the need to come clean.

"Oh brother, OK, I'll go put the champagne back on ice," Kris quips.

Kourtney then suggests that Kendall tell the rest of the family that she's actually engaged to boyfriend Devin Booker.

"It's believable, so I will do it," Kendall says.

Using a photo of a producer's engagement ring she group texts the entire Kard clan with the exciting "news."

Unfortunately, they're much lass gullible than Kris, and they call Kendall out immediately.

Okay, so the second prank wasn't quite as successful, but it's interesting in other ways.

Rumors of Kendall and Devin getting engaged have been circulating for months, so there's no question it is viable.

It's interesting that Kendall described news of a possible marriage as "believable." Things have gotten serious.

Of course, Kendall is so damn private that we probably won't find out about the engagement until after the wedding.

“Kendall is usually super private, much more so than her sisters, but she’s really happy with her relationship with Devin and doesn’t care who knows," a source close to the situation recently told E!

But now, Kendall has officially cried wolf to her entire family.

Which begs the question:

Will Devin need to propose in front of the entire Kard crew if he wants them to believe that the situation is legit, and not just part of another prank?