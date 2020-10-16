Kendall Jenner EXPLODES at Corey Gamble on KUWTK: Don't F--king Yell at Me!

The fallout from last week's sisterly brawl between Kendall and Kylie continued on KUWTK.

But this time, Kendall was taking her mom's boyfriend to task for his role in the fight.

Last week, Corey Gamble was caught between Scylla and Charybdis ... that is, between Kendall and Kylie.

The absurd sisterly spat (They are both grown adults! One of them is a mom!) was as heated as it was juvenile, and Corey waded into the fray.

This week, Corey extended the olive branch ... only to get an earful from Kendall

Kris was preoccupied by the brawl between her two youngest daughters.

To keep her mind off of things, Corey accompanied her to Karina Smirnoff's dance studio, where she would learn the tango from DWTS pros Artem Chigvintsev and Cheryl Burke.

But as the lesson begin, Corey got a call back from Kendall, whom he had previously tried to contact.

Corey was calling to invote Kendall to attend a sports game with him, announcing that he has "the best seats."

Kendall said that she has plans ... but she did want to talk to him about what went down in Palm Springs.

"I'm definitely not cool with how everything went down," Kendall expressed to Corey.

Kendall confronted him over the phone: "I feel like you were the adult in the situation and you handled it very badly."

"I understand," Corey replied, protesting "but that was you and Kylie doing that."

"You wanted me out of the car,' Kendall challenged him, referring to how she had to leave the vehicle and was not able to return home at that time.

"You guys were yelling at me," Kendall reminded him.

Corey countered: "Kendall, y'all was goin' on for five minutes before I even opened my mouth."

"You had already called her names," he accused, "and you had already..."

Kendall countered that she had not called anyone names, ading: "I just know what you were trying to do!"

"No, no, no, you thought," Corey fired back.

He told her: "You was in your mind, like you always are!"

Corey insisted that neither he nor anyone else was against Kendall, which did not sit right with her.

"You said ''F--k you'' to my face," Kendall recalled.

She challenged him: "You can't even say, 'I'm sorry.'"

Speaking to the confessional camera, Kendall lamented that Corey was just trying to deflect to avoid conflict with Kris.

"I just don't know how to feel about that,' Kendall admitted.

She then expressed: "It doesn't make me feel nice."

"Let me tell you one thing," Corey blurted out.

He told her: "Kendall, you've been a rude person for years, man."

"You're an a--hole when you feel like it," Corey accused. "You get riled up for no reason."

"What did you call me now?' Kendall bristled.

"No, no, no, no, I'm about to tell you the truth about how you are,' Corey insisted.

"You don't apologize for nothing," he spat. "You get into one thing, now you got something to run and harp on… yeah, you trippin."

"Just because I don't kiss your ass doesn't mean I'm an a--hole," Kendall countered. "It just means I don't f--k with you."

"'Kiss my ass?' Corey demanded. "I don't need nobody kissing my ass. What the hell are you talking about?"

Kendall told him that he had behaved like "a f--king bystander" and allowed "this whole thing happen!"

'I was just trying to make sure you were straight, man,' Corey insisted.

"That was it," he added. "You don't even know what you're talking about."

"The way it was handled was really just wrong," Kendall told him. So much for that olive branch.