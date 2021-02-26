Kendall Jenner: Busted Using "Body Filter" In Bikini Video!

Folks, Kendall Jenner is at it again.

There was a time when the 25-year-old model enjoyed a reputation as the most natural and unapologetic member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

While her sisters were forever seeking to "perfect" their appearances through cosmetic procedures and Instagram filters, Kendall was simply herself in all situations.

In recent weeks, however, it seems that Kendall has become self-conscious about her appearance.

It's a relatable problem, though it's not the kind that one usually associates with Victoria's Secret models.

Anyway, Kendall has gotten into the habit of retouching her pics and videos, and her followers have gotten into the habit of calling her out for it.

It's a familiar cycle for her sisters, but Kendall is relatively new to this life.

She probably wouldn't take quite so much flak if she were good at Photoshop, or if she admitted to editing her pics, but alas, that's not the case.

Over the course of the past month, Kendall photoshopping has been called out on multiple occasions.

Maybe this is all a welcome change of pace, and she prefers this sort of attention over being called out for not caring about Covid and putting others at risk with her actions.

But we doubt that.

More likely Kendall is just keeping up with the Kardashians by re-touching her posts just like her sisters do.

It's wholly unnecessary, but that's true of Kim and company, as well.

Bizarrely, Kendall has decided to take the whole thing one step further by editing her videos.

Now, even the savviest influencers rarely attempt this feat, and Kendall's attempt reminds us why that is.

As you can see in the video her waist seems to glitch out mid-clip.

The change Kendall attempted to make is laughably minor, but it's also painfully obvious.

And, is usually the case when a member of the Kar-Jenner clan effs up, commenters were quick to call attention to it.

As with Kendall's last Photoshop flub, this one was painstakingly analyzed by the @celebplastic Instagram account.

"This is so heartbreaking,” the admin wrote of Jenner’s Photoshopped video.

“She has one of the most toned & fit bodies I’ve ever seen and she still uses editors. It’s really sad," one of the page's followers commented.

:“So eye-opening but also devastating,” another added.

“It shows how much pressure they are under!” a third chimed in.

“I would hate to be famous. You can’t breathe in peace!”

The most articulate take on the Kendall situation may have come from British author Bolu Babalola who tweeted about the controversy surrounding Kendall's glitchy video.

“Just saw a wild post of Kendall Jenner’s body filter glitching in a video she posted on IG. She edited her already small waist smaller to remove the natural expansion that happens when the human body sits down," Babalola wrote, according to Yahoo News.

"Pls hardly any of these celebs&influences look like how they do on IG,” she continued.

"It is so dangerous and so sad because people are modifying their body based on these unrealistic expectations,” the author added.

“Of course anyone can enhance how they like but when it is based on something that literally does not exist!! It is worrisome.”

It's nice to see that the response to Kendall's misfortune has been mostly sympathetic.

But even so, we hope that she's learned something from this experience -- namely, that she should shell out a few bucks and pay someone to edit her videos for her!