Kendall Jenner Blasts Kylie: You Ruin Everything!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians focuses on a pretty major First World Problem this Thursday night.

In footage released by E! ahead of the show's next all-new episode, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner argue over some fancy clothing

The tension comes to an emotional head during a family trip to Palm Springs.

"Whenever we're in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house," complains Kendall in this sneak peek.

"We don't really leave the community and it's always just chill vibes.

"So I didn't even really think to bring something to go out in -- I didn't think we were going to leave the house."

You see the major issue, right? The family has rented an expensive house in a posh neighborhood and, you guys, Kendall has nothing nice to wear out!

"I feel really underdressed, and I had said something earlier today that I didn't really have anything to go out in," continued to stressed-out 24-year old.

"And Kourtney was like, 'I have so many looks, if you need to borrow anything, just come into my room and literally take whatever you want.'"

Great! So what's the problem?

Kylie is the problem. She grabbed the exact outfit Kendall chose from her older sibling. UGGGH!

"I wanted to wear your brown other outfit, but then Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f-k- she wants," Kendall says to Kourtney.

"I came in first. And you offered me those outfits first. So that's why I'm just like, annoyed."

Kim Kardashian then attempts to reassure the supermodel that she looks just fine in what she's wearing, but it doesn't help. At all.

"Like, I literally look like I'm going to f---ing lunch," Kendall says. "You guys are all like, going out."

Cut to Kylie, who is in the kitchen -- donning the brown dress -- taking shots of tequila with mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"You look cute," Kylie says as Kendall walks by them... rolls her eyes ... and storms off.

"Kendall! Oh, like you deserved the outfit more?" Kylie demands, going after her.

"It was for me!" Kendall insists.

Seriously, you guys, this is the stuff this family fights over.

More curse words are exchanged, more heated words hurled back and forth between Kendall and Kylie -- but come on now.

It's easy to see why Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end at this point... when these are the only storylines left for the writers to script.

Check out this clip for more.

If you want to for some reason.