Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Vicious Fight, Feud

This nasty feud between Kendall and Kylie Jenner kept the sisters from even speaking to each other for weeks.

But as you can see in this clip from this week's episode, Kendall's efforts to reach out and make peace finally paid off.

So, a couple of episodes ago, Kylie and Kendall got into a heated fight.

The sisterly spat was absurd and seemed to arise out of nothing.

Corey Gamble was there, but that didn't prevent the Jenner sisters from physically brawling with each other.

On this week's episode, Kendall confessed to her family that she and Kylie didn't speak for ages.

"It's been a really long time and I haven't heard from her," Kendall shared.

"It's really weird," she admitted, "we've never gone this long without speaking."

We also learned that attempts to make peace between the two did not go over well.

"I sent her a text and I did say, 'So how long are you not gonna speak to Kendall for?' and she kind of snapped at me,'" Khloe shared.

Kim had also felt her baby sister's wrath, chiming in with: "Me too! I said it on the phone and she just yelled at me."

Kendall insisted that, despite Kylie's claim, she "didn't hit her first," adding "It wouldn't matter because that's not the point.

Kris, who wants everyone to just get along and make her more money, called the silent treatment "very, very upsetting."

Khloe, still struggling with COVID, gave the sisters a life-is-short spiel and suggested that Kendall just apologize for her part so that they can heal.

For more than a month, the sisters continued to not interact ... with the exception of a brief back and forth over Instagram.

Why? Because Kylie shared a photo of the two of them. She didn't share it to make peace with Kendall, though.

As she explained in a public comment, "my titties are sitting nice in this pic."

Kendall called Kylie, but Kylie did not answer. Only later did she call her older sister back.

"I just wanted to say that I think that the other night just got completely out of control," Kylie expressed.

"And," she expressed, "I just feel like I was just confused on my part."

Kylie explained that she was confused "because we never spoke about me taking you home until it was the very last minute."

"So," she characterized, "I think it was just like, miscommunication," Kylie told her sister.

"Obviously I would never do anything to hurt you and it was just crazy and it just shouldn't have ever gotten to that point," Kylie said.

"Yeah, I mean, I agree," Kendall echoed. "For me, I was just kind of more in shock that all of that even just happened."

"Kylie and I have never gone this long without speaking," she told the camera.

Kendall added in her confessional: "Usually we talk every day, so now I'm just ready for it to be over."

Kendall continued: "Sisters are sisters. We can fight all we want and say crazy things to each other."

"But at the end of the day," she affirmed, "we're family and we love each other so much."

"She is my partner in crime, always has been my entire life, and that will never change," Kendall declared.

Kendall expressed: "So her not being in my life for a month and a half was not ideal because I love talking to her."

Kylie felt similarly, saying: "I am very happy that Kendall and I could put this silly fight behind us."

"It got way out of hand and I love my sister," she acknowledged. "There's no need to ever not talk for that long."