Kelly Dodd: Black Lives Matter! Wear a Mask! Braunwyn is Not a Real Alcoholic!

Kelly Dodd has had a rough year, and she has no one to blame but herself.

Now, the fan boycott of RHOC over Kelly's outrageous comments about the COVID-19 pandemic has forced her to apologize.

Though Kelly's misbehavior this year extended to many awful statements and incidents, her "God's way of thinning the herd" comment was her first and most infamous misdeed.

So on Watch What Happens Live this week, Kelly got grilled about that and more.

"Of course I regret saying that," Kelly claims, as you can see in the included video.

"At the time, it was a question, 'Why are all these people dying? Why does a pandemic happen like this? Is it God's way of thinning the herd?'" Kelly insists.

She does acknowledge: "It was a stupid thing for me to say."

Kelly then admits that "it was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because it wasn't really my intention."

"I got freaked out about it," Kelly says, "and in hindsight it was the stupidest thing I've ever said."

Of course, Kelly said many more things, including celebrating a lack of mask-wearing, spreading dangerous misinformation about masks, making false comparisons to the flu, and mocking the death toll.

"At first I was misinformed," Kelly alleges.

"This is back in January when it happened and I was misinformed," Kelly claims, which ... does not match our timeline of her statements in the spring and summer.

"I didn't realize not wearing a mask ... I hate it, I'm claustrophobic, I can't stand wearing a mask and now I understand the science behind it," she continues.

"And I am ready, willing and able to wear a mask," Kelly asserts, "and I know that it's important."

"I don't want to get sick and I don't want others to get sick," Kelly says.

She then acknowledges: "I make mistakes."

Whoever helped her rehearse this desperate apology seems to have done a pretty good job.

As we reported shortly before Thanksgiving, Kelly Dodd's mother went to the ICU with COVID-19.

Naturally, Andy -- and fans -- wanted to know how Bobbi Meza was doing.

"My mom and I are estranged right now," Kelly reveals.

"I found out that she had Covid and was in ICU -- my older brother didn't even know -- through Instagram," Kelly shares.

"My brother put that out there, couldn't even call me and my brother to tell us my mom was in ICU with Covid," she notes.

Kelly then adds: "I ended up talking to her at Thanksgiving and she is doing fine, she's at home."

Kelly was then asked about her choice to -- months after calling the historic Black Lives Matter protests "terrorism in America" -- mock the movement.

She wore a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat at her (mostly unmasked, extremely irresponsible) bridal shower.

"The Drunk Wives Matter hat was given to me because I was trying everything on for my shower," Kelly tries to explain.

"My girlfriend gave it to me, she had it for a couple years," Kelly insists.

She says "that hat is 2 years old and she thought it was a play on words. I didn't buy the hat, I didn't go out and support the hat."

"It was given to me, just like I was trying on lingerie and whipping belt," Kelly says ... though notably she didn't choose to share all of those photos.

Kelly does affirm: "I believe in equality, I believe in Black Lives Matter."

If she means it, that is great! A lot of fans are leery of believing her after so many months of giving off a very different vibe.

"Everybody has said and done things in their lives that they regret and I regret these things," Kelly says. "I freaked out, I wasn't right."

Kelly's accounting for her "bad run" on social media almost seems like enough. Like we said, it sounds like there was a good rehearsal.

However, a number of viewers have pointed out that Andy Cohen (who had and survived COVID-19) wasn't exactly radiating warmth.

After all, these weren't old tweets that someone dug up to cause problems. This was Kelly's online behavior for most of 2020.

Unfortunately, whoever prepped her for that fairly adequate apology didn't think to caution her against praising white supremacists.

One of the more off-the-cuff (and likely not expected or rehearsed) questions was whether or not notorious white supremacist Tucker Carlson was at her wedding.

As you may recall, she had been seen rubbing elbows with other infamous figures, including a prominent member of the Trump crime family.

Kelly shot down the rumor that Tucker had been a guest at her wedding to Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal.

Unfortunately, she didn't stop there, gushing that "everyone likes Tucker Carlson ... they think he's the hottest thing on earth. He is the nicest guy."

Andy pushed back and Kelly doubled down: "All my girlfriends are in love with Tucker Carlson. They all think he's the hottest thing on earth."

Kelly says that she does not regret her lack of empathy for Braunwyn's sobriety journey, explaining: "because I think that her whole sobriety thing is contrived and I think it’s fake.”

Kelly continues: “I don’t think that she had seven kids so she could ‘not drink’ and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show."

"She wanted to get her own show, her talent agent told her to stop drinking," Kelly accused without evicence. "It’s all contrived. I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic."