Keeping Up With the Kardashians Says Goodbye: Watch the Trailer! See the Tears! Feel All the Feels!

It is, officially, the beginning of the end for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Several weeks ago, the polarzing family announced that this upcoming season of the long-running reality show would mark the final run on E! for Kim and company.

We didn't wanna believe it back then.

But now the network has released the first extended trailer for this concluding run of episodes -- and it's true, you guys.

This will be it.

The footage featured here is set to Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" and it's easy to tell early on that emotions are running high.

And so are hormones, for at least one cast member.

"I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," Khloe Kardashian tells a stunned Tristan Thompson at one point, seemingly verifying that the couple is back together.

Before we see any more of this conversation, however, we cut to Kim... who can be seen spying on Kourtney and Scott Disick taking a nap together -- and later telling her sisters all about it.

"They're definitely made for each other," Kendall Jenner says. "They're supposed to be together."

Maybe? Someday?

Except these episodes were filmed last year and Kourtney is now dating Travis Barker.

Elsewhere, Kris Jenner breaks down while telling the show's camera crew that the program is coming to an end, while Kim has trouble controlling her waterworks, too.

Also of note? Rob Kardashian appearing in one scene, actually laughing with Corey Gamble.

"Did we make the right decision by walking away?" Kris asks in her confessional about wrapping things up.

Kim, meanwhile, can't stop bawling while talking to the crew.

"I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you," she says between sobs.

No word here on whether or not Kim's likely divorce from Kanye West will be included as a storyline when the show returns in March.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the KKW Beauty founder said in September.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years...

"Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Don't cry too hard for this family, of course.

They recently signed a massive deal to move their content over to Hulu.

No Kardashian or Jenner will be going broke, or leaving the spotlight, any time soon.

Far from it, in fact.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on on Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c on E!.

Watch the promo now!