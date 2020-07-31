Karine & Paul Staehle: Police, CPS Called After 90 Fiance Stars' MASSIVE Fight

Paul and Karine Staehle have been on 90 Day Fiance for years because they are one of the messiest, most dramatic couples on TV.

But this week, Paul went on Instagram Live to document how the couple's latest fight led to a lengthy interview with police.

On Thursday night, Paul Staehle's Instagram Live showed the couple being interviewed by masked police in Kentucky.

According to Paul, their confrontation began when he glanced over at Karine and saw her communicating with a Brazilian lawyer.

The topic of the conversation was apparently "child support and divorce."

When Paul asked her about the messages, Karine apparently became upset.

Now, as Paul spoke to police on Live, he alleged to them that Karine has an "open" Child Protective Services case.

He also mentioned that Karine had cheated on him. That may have been new information to the police, but not to 90 Day Fiance fans.

Paul insisted to police that at no point did he become physicla or violent with Karine, and it is unclear if they had heard any claims tot he contrary.

He stated that he hopes to mend his marriage through couples counseling and therapy.

Later, police spoke to an apparent friend of Karine's, who noted that Paul is controlling and often makes decisions without even consulting Karine.

“Karine and her lawyer did call the cops. I’m not making this stuff up," Paul told his followers who tuned in to the Live.

“I have no idea why you guys were called," he claimed to the responding officers. "I don’t know what I’ve done.”

Opting to share his controversial political opinions, Paul added: “I’m pro-police I have nothing against you guys. I just want to know what’s going on.”

“We were doing a call, I look over, I see her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce," Paul described to the police. "I asked her what’s going on with this."

Paul does not really make the CPS situation clear, except to claim that Karine had reached an greement with CPS but had not been abiding by it.

He said that Karine had gone to another man's house to drink and had their son Pierre with them, and that he did not feel safe with just her around thier son.

Paul told police that he has cameras all around his home, which is .... eyebrow-raising in and of itself.

He reported to officers that he has footage showing Karine pushing him down the day before.

He loves Karine, he told them, but he was rustrated by her calling the police -- allegedly for no reason. He reiterated that he has not been violent with her.

Paul said that his attempts to take her to therapy to mend their marriage had failed because Karine had refused to go inside.

However, as Karine's friend explained, Paul controlling all aspects of Karine's life made her feel powerless, and she wanted help.

The friend explained that she wanted to go to a shelter.

“You’re not taking my son out of the country,” Paul yelled at Karine at one point, which is not an unreasonable fear given their history.

“If I have to," Paul warned, "I’ll release him to a judge."

Officers clarified that they could not get involved in custody issues.

Paul has since released another Instagram video in which he tries to more calmly explain the situation, claiming that some of what Karine has said is untrue.

However, fans are leery of taking Paul's word for anything because he is only one side of the dispute.

This is a mess and it is wildly unfair that Pierre is once again caught in the middle in this toxic marriage.